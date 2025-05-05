Intterra Appoints Robb Watkins As Senior Director Of Project Management And Agile Operations

- Robert Wolf, CEOCASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intterra, the leading provider of data-driven solutions for public safety, is proud to announce the appointment of Robb Watkins, Ed.D., as its new Senior Director of Project Management and Agile Operations. Robb brings a unique blend of public safety experience and technical leadership, making him a perfect addition to Intterra's fast-growing team.With over two decades of leadership across the fire service, emergency management, and enterprise software development, Robb will oversee project execution and agile delivery for the company's platform modernization efforts. He will work closely with Intterra's UI/UX and development partners to bring the reimagined Intterra platform to life-ensuring it remains the most trusted, scalable, and mission-critical solution for fire and emergency agencies across the country.Prior to joining Intterra, Robb led Atlassian ecosystem strategy and agile operations at Panera Bread, overseeing portfolio management, cloud migration, and lean agile implementation across the enterprise. He is a Certified Scrum Master and Product Owner, and one of the foremost experts in translating complex development strategies into real-world operational success.Robb also brings a deeply rooted commitment to public safety. He is a former Assistant Fire Chief in the St. Louis region and a longstanding member of Missouri Task Force 1, FEMA's elite urban search and rescue team. His deployments have included Hurricane Katrina, the Joplin tornado, and other major national disasters. His leadership on the ground and in the boardroom bridges the gap between technology and mission execution in ways few can.“Robb's experience leading large-scale, high-stakes projects-paired with his service background-makes him uniquely equipped to guide Intterra through this next phase of growth,” said Robert Wolf, CEO of Intterra.“He gets both the urgency and the nuance of what our customers face every day. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team.”Robb holds a Doctorate in Instructional Leadership and has taught graduate-level courses in emergency management, homeland security, and information technology. He will be based in Missouri and work with teams nationwide.About IntterraIntterra is a mission-driven technology company focused on delivering operational tools and real-time data solutions for public safety agencies. Designed by firefighters for firefighters, Intterra empowers agencies to make faster, smarter decisions in both day-to-day operations and during large-scale incidents. Learn more at .

