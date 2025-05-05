Sculpting A Story Of Time: Four Seasons Hotel Doha Collaborated With Artist Dan Pearce To Create Signature Piece For 20-Year Milestone

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The talented British artist has created a bespoke sculpture inspired by the property's enduring cultural influence and evolution, currently on display until the end of summer

Doha, Qatar: Commemorating two decades of world-class hospitality and unforgettable guest experiences, Four Seasons Hotel Doha collaborated with renowned artist Dan Pearce. As part of this exclusive residency, Pearce created a bespoke sculpture titled Kinetic Drop, inspired by themes of transformation and legacy, reflecting the property's evolution as a leader in luxury hospitality. Highlighting the Hotel's positioning as a hub of art, culture, and innovation, the striking piece was revealed at an exclusive event dedicated to Four Seasons Hotel Doha's 20anniversary on April 26

Drawing inspiration from the legacy of Four Seasons Hotel Doha, Kinetic Drop reflects the property's cultural influence, its ongoing evolution, and the fluidity of water as a symbol of the continuous passage of time. The sculpture also holds personal significance for Dan, whose connection to water is a recurring theme throughout his body of work. Echoing the gentle tides of the Arabian Gulf and the ever-shifting Doha skyline, the piece also balances movement and permanence.

As Dan's latest project, Kinetic Drop is a bespoke sculpture that captures the dynamic moment a droplet meets a surface, frozen in time yet alive with energy. Crafted from stainless steel, the piece invites hotel guests and visitors to slow down and look closer, as every reflection speaks volumes of the hotel's 20-year legacy.

As Four Seasons Hotel Doha celebrates this milestone, Kinetic Drop stands as a lasting symbol of the property's journey, where tradition meets transformation, and every ripple leaves a lasting impression. The sculpture will be on display for guests and visitors to enjoy until the end of summer. This remarkable residency further reflects the hotel's efforts in blending luxury, culture, and Qatar's vibrant art scene, inspiring both guests and the wider community.

Reflecting on his residency with Four Seasons Hotel Doha, Dan Pearce says,“I am honoured to bring my work to the stunning Four Seasons Hotel Doha, a place that perfectly complements the spirit of this piece. For me, art is about fun and inviting people to engage with it, and I can't wait to see guests connect with Kinetic Drop. This sculpture holds special meaning for both my own creative journey and the hotel's legacy, and I hope it resonates with guests through its unifying themes of time and evolution”.

Shadi Suleman, Senior General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Doha, adds, 'Dan Pearce is an artist whose vision truly resonates with efforts in creating meaningful moments for our guests, and we're delighted to have partnered with him on this special occasion. Celebrating 20 years is a major milestone for Four Seasons Hotel Doha, and this artwork captures both the grandeur of the occasion and the legacy we've built within the region's hospitality scene. We're excited to see how guests engage with the piece and hope it sparks inspiration as we mark this remarkable anniversary.'

Dan Pearce is widely regarded as one of the UK's most collectible contemporary artists, known for his distinctive and multidisciplinary approach to art. His body of work spans everything from mixed-media paintings and illuminated pieces to limited-edition sculptures, large-scale installations, and even collaborative film projects. Inspired by pop and street art, and driven by a desire to make people think, feel, and connect, Dan's creations captivate audiences from afar with their bold presence while revealing layers of intricate detail upon closer look.

Originally born in Australia, where his earliest memories are tied to the ocean, Dan Pearce later moved to the UK, eventually making London his creative home and opening his own studio. His original works and limited editions have become some of the most sought-after pieces at Clarendon Fine Art galleries, where he has exhibited extensively across the country. Dan's bold and unique style has also caught the eye of global celebrities and brands alike, leading to commissioned works for the likes of Anthony Joshua, 50 Cent, and Disney Plus.