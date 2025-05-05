BIC® SOLEIL® WOMEN's RAZOR NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION's 2025 CHAMPIONSHIP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PVF's top four teams will compete for the league crown on May 9 and 11 at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas. Two semifinal matches on Friday evening will precede Sunday's title match. All three matches will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network, continuing PVF's mission to bring unmatched visibility to its athletes and fans.

Volleyball participation is soaring. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, U.S. high school rosters hit 470,488 players in 2022-23, second only to outdoor track and field's 486,355. Momentum also extends to the club, where USA Volleyball logged 333,208 junior athletes ages 11-18 as of July 2024, a 40 percent jump since 2013-14. That expanding pipeline underscores the energy fueling the sport's popularity and enthusiasm around PVF.

As the championship title sponsor and official razor of PVF, BIC Soleil will engage fans through an interactive campaign spanning CBS Sports Network broadcasts, in-arena signage, digital ads, and social content across Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok . A clever commercial, "Set a BIC, Score a BIC," plays off the fast-paced volleyball move known as a "Bic," prompting viewers to scan a QR code during match play for a chance to win exclusive BIC merchandise. Star athletes Ally Batenhorst (Omaha Supernovas) and Mia Tuaniga (Atlanta Vibe) will showcase how they prepare to shine on court, encouraging fans to follow the action.

"It's an honor for BIC Soleil to join the excitement surrounding women's volleyball during the PVF's groundbreaking second season," said Haven Cockerham, BIC's Chief Commercial Officer for North America. "BIC's passion for bringing joy and simplicity to everyday life perfectly matches the enthusiasm of loyal volleyball fans as they support these impressive athletes. We're thrilled to be part of the growing momentum behind this high-energy, fan-favorite sport."

"BIC Soleil empowers women to feel their best every day, and our athletes bring that same energy to every serve," said Jen Spicher, CEO of Pro Volleyball Federation. "The PVF Championship lets us welcome viewers coast-to-coast to the biggest night in professional volleyball. From the opening serve in Las Vegas to screens nationwide, BIC Soleil and PVF are raising the bar for women's sports and proving why the PVF is the nation's premier league."

For women who prioritize self-care, the new BIC Soleil Glide razor offers a simpler shaving routine without sacrificing comfort. This disposable razor features five blades that contour to the body and built-in moisture bars, enriched with shea, cocoa, and mango butters, clinically proven to provide lasting hydration. The BIC Soleil Glide provides a pampering shave and a smooth glide – even without shaving cream – all in one effortless step. The Soleil line also includes the BIC Soleil Escape, a sensorial razor with scented handles like coconut and sandalwood, designed for an immersive shaving experience.

"BIC Soleil is all about empowering women and encouraging them to embrace self-care, starting with an indulgent shave," said Karen Schwartz, BIC Global Vice President, Blade Excellence. "The PVF's world-class athletes like Ally and Mia are inspiring women across the country, making this partnership an excellent fit for BIC Soleil."

BIC® Soleil® GlideTM Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules - No Purchase Necessary. 50 US & DC who are 18+. Enter between 5/9/25 5:00:00 PM PT and 5/11/25 at 11:59:59 PM PT. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: BIC USA Inc. Official Rules, visit BIC Group Bio at .

ABOUT BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

ABOUT PVF

Pro Volleyball Federation is the leading professional volleyball league in the United States. PVF sets the standard for the sport, offering the largest number of franchises, unmatched attendance, extensive broadcast coverage and substantial championship prize money. It combines top-tier talent, including NCAA stars and international athletes, with cutting-edge production and technology to provide fans with an unmatched viewing experience. As a vital link between collegiate volleyball and the professional stage, PVF is dedicated to shaping the future of the sport and increasing visibility for its athletes. For more information, visit ProVolleyball .

Media Contact: [email protected]

