Guardian Enhances Guardian Marketperform®, Expanding Access To New York And Adding More Customizations

Enhancements to Guardian's Registered Index-Linked Annuity bolster company's market-leading retirement annuity business and support individuals' financial well-being

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian ) has announced that Guardian MarketPerform®, its Registered Index-Linked Annuity (RILA), is now available in New York. First launched nationwide in 2024 , Guardian is also introducing additional investment customization options to Guardian MarketPerform.

Guardian MarketPerform is a long-term, tax-deferred retirement product. It offers features that allow those planning for retirement to limit exposure to market risk while providing potential for investment growth.

Expanding access to Guardian MarketPerform is a significant step in meeting the needs of New Yorkers saving for retirement. According to Guardian's Annual Workplace Benefits Study, many New Yorkers feel behind in their savings-especially in today's uncertain economic environment. With the survey finding that half of all New Yorkers (48%) are highly concerned about having enough money to last through retirement, a RILA can help individuals limit or even avoid losses due to poor market performance. At the same time, individuals can track indices for upside potential, enabling them to take advantage of market growth.

With Guardian MarketPerform, individuals can also choose from a curated range of investment options to best support their unique retirement planning goals. To further enhance these customization offerings, Guardian is adding Nasdaq-100 three- and six-year terms in all approved states*.

"As a mutual insurance company, our ability to think long-term means we are well positioned to support clients and their financial well-being during periods of uncertainty," said Michael Ferik, Head of Individual Markets at Guardian. "Backed by our financial strength, we're excited to expand Guardian MarketPerform's availability to New York and add more choices to our RILA."

The enhancements to Guardian MarketPerform come as industry-wide RILA sales continue to increase, with RILAs posting record-high sales for the 10th consecutive year in 2024**. With a 50% increase in year-over-year total annuity sales between 2023 and 2024, Guardian is committed to continuously enhancing its full suite of annuity offerings to support clients' individual retirement planning goals.

For more information about Guardian MarketPerform, visit GuardianLife/annuities/RILA . A current prospectus for Guardian MarketPerform is available here .

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlif or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Disclaimer

This product is sold by prospectus only. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money. The prospectus contains important information regarding this product, including fees and expenses. A prospectus may be obtained by calling 888-Guardian (888-482-7342). To download a prospectus, please visit guardianlife. Guardian MarketPerform® may not be available in all states.

Index Protection and Crediting Strategies are not a permanent part of the contract and may be removed due to circumstances beyond the control of GIAC. These circumstances and the special rules that govern how assets in a discontinued index interest account may be reallocated are outlined in the contract. We will not issue a Contract on February 29 in leap years. The Contract would be issued on the following business day.

If you do not remain invested in your IPCS options until the Term End Date, you could experience a loss that is greater than the level of protection the Protection Strategy provides or a gain that is lower than the return the Crediting Strategy provides on the Term End Date.

The renewal rates under each Strategy are based on the economic environment at the time renewal rates are declared and may be less favorable than those declared at issue. Renewal rates may be reduced as the contract approaches the end of the surrender charge period.

*Nasdaq-100 three- and six-year terms) are only available at issue and renewal for contracts issued based on apps signed on or after May 1.

All guarantees are backed exclusively by the strength and claims paying ability of The Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc (GIAC). Guardian MarketPerform® is issued by GIAC, a Delaware corporation, and distributed through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS). GIAC and PAS are wholly owned subsidiaries of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian). Guardian, GIAC and PAS are located at 10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001. Product availability and features may vary by state.

Guardian MarketPerform® products are issued on contract forms 23-RILA, 23-RILA BUFFER, 23-RILA FRS, 23-RILA ROPDB, 23-RILA WSC, 23-RILA STRATEGY SPEC (or state equivalent forms). Product availability and features may vary by state.

GUARDIAN® and the Guardian Logo® are registered trademarks of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. ©Copyright 2025 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, N.Y.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

**LIMRA LOMA 2024 U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey

