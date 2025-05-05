Immorta Bio To Present Senovaxtm Cancer Senolytic Immunotherapy Preclinical Data At American Association Of Immunologists Meeting

Longevity Company to Present alongside Pfizer and University of Pittsburgh at Clinical Immunology Symposium

MIAMI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc, a scientific longevity company dedicated to "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease", announced it is presenting a talk called "Immunologically Mediated Senolysis" at the "Clinical Immunology Symposium" of the American Association of Immunologists Annual Meeting. Immorta Bio's talk will be accompanied by presentations from Pfizer1 and University of Pittsburgh2. The talk will occur Monday, May 5 | 8:15 AM – 10:15 AM | Room 316C at the Haw 'ai Convention Center.

Immorta Bio is the first company to develop a "senolytic immunotherapy" for treatment of cancer and aging. This treatment comprises of training the immune system of patients to selectively kill "senescent cells" that promote aging and act as a shield to protect cancer against immune responses. By removing this defense mechanism, cancer becomes susceptible to immune attack.

The Company has shown that its lead senolytic immunotherapy product, SenoVaxTM, is capable of destroying lung, breast, pancreatic and brain cancers, as well as melanoma3 in animal models.

"Having been chosen to present our work on using the immune system to fight cancer and aging in such an esteemed panel is truly an honor," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio.

T cell mediated mechanisms of how SenoVaxTM enables its anticancer effects have previously been published in the peer-reviewed literature with collaborators at University of California San Diego, Georgetown University, Ceders Sainai, and Calidi Bio4. Additionally, the Company recently demonstrated that natural killer cell activation as a result of SenoVaxTM therapy also plays a role in stimulation of cancer destruction5.

"We have founded Immorta Bio on the principle of 'Scientific' Longevity," said Dr. Boris Reznik, President and CEO of Immorta Bio. "There is no better validation of our science than to be chosen to give an oral presentation at such a prestigious and exclusive scientific gathering as AAI2025."

Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as DiseaseTM," leverages anti-aging technologies to tackle pressing medical challenges, from advanced cancers to other age-related conditions. To learn more about Immorta Bio's research initiatives, visit immortabio , LinkedIn and X .

1 Eleanore Hendrickson , Pfizer, Myeloid-targeting Immune-Stimulating Antibody-TLR agonist Conjugate (ISAC) for anti-tumor immunity

2 Adam Soloff , Univ. of Pittsburgh, USA, Lung cancer in female never smokers: are pulmonary macrophages to blame?

3 /news/nature-publication-supports-senolytic-approach-for-cancer-treatment

4

5

