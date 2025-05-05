Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Adsposure Announces Winners Of Annual Transit Awards

2025-05-05 08:46:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The annual Transit Awards celebrate the best in public transit advertising across four categories: Biggest Impact , Creativity , Community Awareness , and Eye-Level . From nonprofits to major brands, companies showcased how buses, benches, and shelters can be used to deliver powerful messages and inspire local communities.

The winners of the 2024-25 Adsposure Transit Awards are:

Biggest Impact:

  • Cincinnati: The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences
  • Des Moines: B-Bop's
  • Fort Worth: UNT Health and Science Center
  • Indianapolis: The F.C. Tucker Company
  • Kansas City: Harriman-Jewell Series
  • Northern Kentucky: Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning
  • Youngstown: City of Youngstown

Creativity:

  • Cincinnati: El Asadero
  • Des Moines: Iowa Speedway | NASCAR
  • Fort Worth: Fort Worth Public Libraries
  • Indianapolis: Downtown Indy, Inc.
  • Kansas City: Metropolitan Community College
  • Northern Kentucky: Chip's Auto Glass
  • Youngstown: Youngstown City Schools

Community Awareness:

  • Cincinnati: Network for Hope
  • Des Moines: MercyOne
  • Fort Worth: One Safe Place
  • Indianapolis: Indiana Repertory Theatre
  • Kansas City: Welcome House Inc.
  • Northern Kentucky: Northern KY Health Department
  • Youngstown: Northeast Ohio Adoption Services

Eye-Level:

  • Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati
  • Des Moines: Iowa Healthiest State Initiative
  • Fort Worth: Performing Arts Fort Worth/Bass Hall
  • Indianapolis: Borshoff | Indianapolis Zoo
  • Kansas City: Missouri Health Department
  • Northern Kentucky: Park National Bank
  • Youngstown: Choffin Career & Technical Center

Each winner will receive a commemorative award showcasing their outstanding campaign, and all nominees will be honored with a certificate recognizing their advertisement.

"Transit advertising continues to be a vibrant platform for brands and organizations to connect with their communities," said Alex Souders, Director of Marketing at Adsposure. "We are proud to work with so many talented marketers, designers, and agencies across the country and are excited to celebrate their achievements through the Transit Awards."

Additional information on the 2024-25 Adsposure Transit Awards can be found at .

Adsposure extends a heartfelt thank you to all our advertising partners and public transit agencies for making this year's awards another resounding success! We look forward to another year of innovation and excellence in transit advertising.

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, Advertising Vehicles, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Des Moines, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Northern Kentucky, Youngstown, and now Durham, NC and Tulsa, OK.

Media Contact:
 Morgan Schulten
[email protected]
513-729-7296

SOURCE Adsposure

