Adsposure Announces Winners Of Annual Transit Awards
The winners of the 2024-25 Adsposure Transit Awards are:
Biggest Impact:
-
Cincinnati: The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Des Moines: B-Bop's
Fort Worth: UNT Health and Science Center
Indianapolis: The F.C. Tucker Company
Kansas City: Harriman-Jewell Series
Northern Kentucky: Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning
Youngstown: City of Youngstown
Creativity:
-
Cincinnati: El Asadero
Des Moines: Iowa Speedway | NASCAR
Fort Worth: Fort Worth Public Libraries
Indianapolis: Downtown Indy, Inc.
Kansas City: Metropolitan Community College
Northern Kentucky: Chip's Auto Glass
Youngstown: Youngstown City Schools
Community Awareness:
-
Cincinnati: Network for Hope
Des Moines: MercyOne
Fort Worth: One Safe Place
Indianapolis: Indiana Repertory Theatre
Kansas City: Welcome House Inc.
Northern Kentucky: Northern KY Health Department
Youngstown: Northeast Ohio Adoption Services
Eye-Level:
-
Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati
Des Moines: Iowa Healthiest State Initiative
Fort Worth: Performing Arts Fort Worth/Bass Hall
Indianapolis: Borshoff | Indianapolis Zoo
Kansas City: Missouri Health Department
Northern Kentucky: Park National Bank
Youngstown: Choffin Career & Technical Center
Each winner will receive a commemorative award showcasing their outstanding campaign, and all nominees will be honored with a certificate recognizing their advertisement.
"Transit advertising continues to be a vibrant platform for brands and organizations to connect with their communities," said Alex Souders, Director of Marketing at Adsposure. "We are proud to work with so many talented marketers, designers, and agencies across the country and are excited to celebrate their achievements through the Transit Awards."
Additional information on the 2024-25 Adsposure Transit Awards can be found at .
Adsposure extends a heartfelt thank you to all our advertising partners and public transit agencies for making this year's awards another resounding success! We look forward to another year of innovation and excellence in transit advertising.
About Adsposure:
Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, Advertising Vehicles, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Des Moines, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Northern Kentucky, Youngstown, and now Durham, NC and Tulsa, OK.
Media Contact:
Morgan Schulten
[email protected]
513-729-7296
SOURCE Adsposure
