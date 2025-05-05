Spinogenix Announces FDA-Authorized Expanded Access Program For SPG302, The First Synaptic Regenerative Therapy To Treat ALS

FDA Authorizes Expanded Access Program (EAP) to Help Provide Access to SPG302 for 200 ALS Individuals Ineligible for Clinical Study

EAP Supports Real-world Data Collection Concurrent to Ongoing Clinical Studies of SPG302

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinogenix, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering first-in-class therapeutics that restore synapses to improve the lives of patients worldwide, today announced that it has received notification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin its Expanded Access Program (EAP) for SPG302 in the United States (U.S.) for people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) that meet program eligibility criteria.

SPG302 is being developed as the first synaptic regenerative approach to treating ALS, with the potential to slow or reverse declines in cognitive and motor function.

Spinogenix CEO and Founder Dr. Stella Sarraf stated, "FDA clearance to launch this new EAP supports its awareness of SPG302's safety and potential efficacy, and the need for ALS patients to have access to novel treatments. This EAP reflects our dedication to giving hope to people living with ALS and their families, providing treatment to those who do not qualify for, or may be unable to participate in, our ongoing clinical trial. Innovation is urgently needed to tackle ALS, a disease with devastating impact, and we are committed to ensuring that no patients who may benefit are left behind."

EAPs are designed to allow individuals with serious or life-threatening conditions to access investigational treatments outside of a clinical trial that are not yet approved by the FDA.

Dan Doctoroff, founder and chairman of Target ALS, and the first individual to receive SPG302 in the U.S. as part of a separate EAP protocol commented, "The notion that ALS is an untreatable disease is outdated. My own experience with SPG302, the first synaptic regenerative therapy in clinical development, has shown that partial stabilization of the disease is a possibility. I am thrilled that the FDA has recognized the value of allowing Spinogenix to expand access to SPG302, allowing others battling ALS to have a similar beneficial experience."

In addition to serving the ALS community by providing access to an innovative investigational therapy, the EAP enables the collection of real-world data on SPG302 safety and efficacy that can support its clinical development. The FDA previously granted SPG302 Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of ALS.

Spinogenix recently completed a Phase 2 ALS trial in Australia, and patients have been offered a continuation of treatment in an open label extension. Additional information on the trial (NCT05882695 ) and open label extension (NCT06903286) may be found on ClinicalTrials.

About SPG302

SPG302 is a once-a-day pill being developed as a regenerative treatment for neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases with the unique ability to restore synapses, the key connections between neurons that allow people to think, plan, remember, and control movement. The synaptic regenerative activity of SPG302 represents a first-in-class approach to treating these diseases and has the potential to reverse declines in cognitive, respiratory, and motor function. SPG302 has been granted U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of ALS and has received preclinical support from the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense.

Spinogenix has completed a Phase 1/2 study in Australia (NCT05882695 ) assessing the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of once-daily dosing of SPG302 in healthy volunteers and up to 48 weeks of treatment in ALS patients. Additional information on the global clinical trials evaluating SPG302 for the treatment of schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease can be found on ClinicalTrials (NCT06442462 and NCT06427668 ).

About Expanded Access to SPG302

Access to SPG302 is available in the U.S. for certain adults with ALS who meet eligibility criteria for participation in the FDA-authorized Expanded Access Program for SPG302. More information about the U.S. EAP can be requested through [email protected] .

About Spinogenix

Current treatments for neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric and neurodevelopmental conditions primarily focus on slowing disease progression or minimizing symptoms, leaving many without hope for improvement. Spinogenix is aiming to transform the treatment of these conditions through its pioneering first-in-class and paradigm-shifting synaptic regenerative and synaptic corrective therapeutics designed to restore depleted synapses and reverse synaptic degeneration and dysfunction – offering patients and their families a new reality of hope.

Spinogenix is developing two novel therapeutics: SPG302, which triggers neurons to produce new glutamatergic synapses and restore cognitive, motor, and other functions in ALS, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and other diseases; and SPG601, which works at the synaptic level to correct specific dysfunctions in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) that underlie many core symptoms. The company has received FDA Orphan Drug designation for both ALS and FXS, as well as FDA Fast Track designation for FXS. More information on Spinogenix can be found at or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Relations

Nechama Rosengarten

FINN Partners

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Dan Albosta

Spinogenix, Inc.

[email protected]

