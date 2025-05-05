Neptune Software Announces Strategic Shift: Building The AI-Powered Enterprise For SAP And Beyond

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our mission remains the same: empower enterprises to build solutions with greater speed and control," said Helder Gonçalves, Chief Product Officer at Neptune Software. "But how we do that is evolving. In the AI era, our role is to help companies adopt, evolve, and own AI-on their terms. With guardrails and freedom of choice, we're giving customers the foundation they need to future-proof their business for SAP and beyond."

Maximize ROI. Accelerate Business Value.

Neptune's strategy is rooted in three pillars: Evolve, Adopt, and Simplify. These principles guide every product investment:



Evolve: Continuous platform innovation to stay ahead of SAP changes, AI evolution, and multi-cloud needs.

Adopt: Accelerate time-to-value through a unified platform that makes innovation accessible to all skill levels. Simplify: Cut through tech complexity with streamlined workflows, unified architecture, and embedded governance.

"We're helping our customers reduce technical debt, increase predictability, and deliver scalable results with less risk," added Gonçalves.

Clean Core SAP. Cloud On Your Terms.

With Neptune, customers no longer face the choice between innovation and system stability. Neptune's dual-deployment model supports both in-stack (SAP ECC or S/4HANA) and side-by-side (cloud-native) development.

This gives companies the flexibility to:



Preserve SAP investments without duplicating work

Build once, deploy everywhere Maintain a clean core while extending processes and modernizing interfaces

As SAP customers migrate to RISE or GROW with SAP, Neptune ensures the journey is predictable, secure, and scalable. Extensions built on Neptune today can seamlessly transition to the cloud without rewriting.

From AI Experiments to Enterprise Outcomes

At the heart of Neptune's new roadmap is Applied Enterprise AI-a pragmatic framework for embedding AI into every stage of application development and business execution.

From developer co-pilots to intelligent agents for sales, operations, and service, Neptune makes AI work with your systems, not outside them. Enterprises can:



Create goal-oriented AI assistants powered by real enterprise data

Leverage retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to automate complex queries Use natural language interfaces to streamline decision-making

All with enterprise guardrails in place-role-based access, data privacy, and full auditability.

"With Neptune, AI becomes a strategic enabler, not an isolated project," said Gonçalves. "This is about accelerating innovation without adding risk."

One Platform. Unified Impact.

Neptune's Digital Core brings B2B and B2C applications onto a shared foundation, with:



Support for custom front-end frameworks like React and Angular

Enterprise-grade backend services for authentication, workflow, and analytics AI-enabled orchestration from one governance layer

Customers can now build once and scale across devices, channels, and use cases-on-prem or in the cloud.

Future Ready. Zero-Footprint Growth.

Neptune continues to expand its reach across SAP and non-SAP landscapes, helping organizations:



Minimize disruption as they move from ECC to S/4HANA

Unify disconnected systems through AI-enabled integration Eliminate rework by reusing existing code, logic, and skills

"This isn't about adding more tools. It's about giving our customers one platform that adapts to their journey-not the other way around," said Gonçalves.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is the low-code platform for building, running, and orchestrating AI-powered enterprise applications. Purpose-built for SAP and scalable across the enterprise, Neptune empowers teams to maximize ROI, reduce complexity, and deliver digital innovation faster. With over 800 customers in 40+ countries, Neptune helps enterprises accelerate value and simplify transformation-on their terms.

Contact

Barbara Gonzalez

[email protected]

SOURCE Neptune Software