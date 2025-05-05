Neptune Software Announces Strategic Shift: Building The AI-Powered Enterprise For SAP And Beyond
Maximize ROI. Accelerate Business Value.
Neptune's strategy is rooted in three pillars: Evolve, Adopt, and Simplify. These principles guide every product investment:
-
Evolve: Continuous platform innovation to stay ahead of SAP changes, AI evolution, and multi-cloud needs.
Adopt: Accelerate time-to-value through a unified platform that makes innovation accessible to all skill levels.
Simplify: Cut through tech complexity with streamlined workflows, unified architecture, and embedded governance.
"We're helping our customers reduce technical debt, increase predictability, and deliver scalable results with less risk," added Gonçalves.
Clean Core SAP. Cloud On Your Terms.
With Neptune, customers no longer face the choice between innovation and system stability. Neptune's dual-deployment model supports both in-stack (SAP ECC or S/4HANA) and side-by-side (cloud-native) development.
This gives companies the flexibility to:
-
Preserve SAP investments without duplicating work
Build once, deploy everywhere
Maintain a clean core while extending processes and modernizing interfaces
As SAP customers migrate to RISE or GROW with SAP, Neptune ensures the journey is predictable, secure, and scalable. Extensions built on Neptune today can seamlessly transition to the cloud without rewriting.
From AI Experiments to Enterprise Outcomes
At the heart of Neptune's new roadmap is Applied Enterprise AI-a pragmatic framework for embedding AI into every stage of application development and business execution.
From developer co-pilots to intelligent agents for sales, operations, and service, Neptune makes AI work with your systems, not outside them. Enterprises can:
-
Create goal-oriented AI assistants powered by real enterprise data
Leverage retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to automate complex queries
Use natural language interfaces to streamline decision-making
All with enterprise guardrails in place-role-based access, data privacy, and full auditability.
"With Neptune, AI becomes a strategic enabler, not an isolated project," said Gonçalves. "This is about accelerating innovation without adding risk."
One Platform. Unified Impact.
Neptune's Digital Core brings B2B and B2C applications onto a shared foundation, with:
-
Support for custom front-end frameworks like React and Angular
Enterprise-grade backend services for authentication, workflow, and analytics
AI-enabled orchestration from one governance layer
Customers can now build once and scale across devices, channels, and use cases-on-prem or in the cloud.
Future Ready. Zero-Footprint Growth.
Neptune continues to expand its reach across SAP and non-SAP landscapes, helping organizations:
-
Minimize disruption as they move from ECC to S/4HANA
Unify disconnected systems through AI-enabled integration
Eliminate rework by reusing existing code, logic, and skills
"This isn't about adding more tools. It's about giving our customers one platform that adapts to their journey-not the other way around," said Gonçalves.
About Neptune Software
Neptune Software is the low-code platform for building, running, and orchestrating AI-powered enterprise applications. Purpose-built for SAP and scalable across the enterprise, Neptune empowers teams to maximize ROI, reduce complexity, and deliver digital innovation faster. With over 800 customers in 40+ countries, Neptune helps enterprises accelerate value and simplify transformation-on their terms.
Contact
Barbara Gonzalez
[email protected]
SOURCE Neptune Software
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment