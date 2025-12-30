TN BJP Urges NHRC To Take Suo Motu Cognisance Of Brutal Attack On Odisha Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take suo motu cognisance of the brutal assault on a 20-year-old youth from Odisha in Tiruttani, describing the incident as a serious violation of human rights and a disturbing reflection of growing lawlessness in the state.

The victim, K. Suraj from Kalahandi district in Odisha, was allegedly attacked on December 27 near the Tiruttani railway station by four juveniles aged around 17.

According to preliminary findings, Suraj had arrived in Chennai following a family dispute and was travelling on a suburban train when the assailants allegedly threatened him and forced him off the train.

He was then taken to an abandoned area near the old railway quarters, where he was brutally assaulted with sickles while the attackers reportedly filmed the act on their mobile phones.

Suraj sustained severe injuries to his head, face, and hands and was first admitted to the Tiruttani Government Hospital before being shifted to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Police later arrested the four juveniles near the Gangai Amman temple and recovered the weapons used in the attack.

A case has been registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder). Three of the accused were sent to a juvenile home, while one was released into parental custody.

North Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg stated that preliminary investigations suggest the incident stemmed from a personal dispute and not from any regional or linguistic animosity.

He also clarified that rumours regarding the victim's death were false and said investigations were ongoing to ascertain whether the accused were under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crime.

In a detailed representation to the NHRC, TN BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad urged the Commission to intervene, citing serious concerns over the handling of the case.

The complaint highlights alleged lapses in providing immediate psychological support to the victim, questions over the adequacy of medical and forensic procedures, and the broader issue of rising juvenile violence fuelled by substance abuse and social media glorification.

The BJP has called upon the NHRC to order an independent and comprehensive inquiry, ensure adequate compensation and rehabilitation for the victim, and recommend systemic measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The party also stressed that incidents of this nature threaten the safety of migrant workers and undermine the constitutional promise of dignity, equality, and protection for all citizens.