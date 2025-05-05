403
Al Maha Launches its First-Ever “Just Cash” Promotion with a Chance to Win Up to OMR 10,000 in Cash Prizes
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company has officially launched its latest campaign, Just Cash, offering customers across the Sultanate of Oman the opportunity to win over OMR 10,000 in exciting cash prizes.
Running from May 1 to June 15, 2025, the Just Cash promotion rewards customers who purchase OMR 5 or more of petrol at any Al Maha filling stations. Eligible customers can redeem the “Just Cash” coupon on the Al Maha Plus App to enter the draw. Customers can enter multiple times based on their available points, increasing their chances of winning.
This limited-time promotion offers valuable rewards, with one mega winner set to receive OMR 3,000, three winners receiving OMR 1,000 each, eight collecting OMR 500 each, and 30 more receiving e-Rial fuel cards worth OMR 30 each.
The winners will be selected through an official draw on June 18, 2025, at Al Maha’s Head Office in Ghala, Muscat, in the presence of Ministry of Commerce officials. The draw will also be live-streamed on Al Maha’s official YouTube and Instagram accounts. Winners will be contacted directly by WhatsApp and announced on Al Maha’s official social media channels.
