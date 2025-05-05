403
Kremlin declares Putin backing Ukraine ceasefire
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to negotiating a full ceasefire in Ukraine, but only if there are assurances that Kiev will uphold the agreement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Responding to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized the ongoing violence in Ukraine and called for Russia to halt its attacks, Peskov emphasized that Putin supports the idea of a ceasefire. However, he noted that certain prerequisites must be addressed before any agreement can move forward.
Peskov pointed out that one obstacle is the Ukrainian government’s inability to control certain nationalist and extremist groups that often act independently. “There are a number of units that do not obey the Kiev regime,” he said, raising concerns about the feasibility of enforcing a ceasefire.
He also mentioned Ukraine’s continued push toward militarization as another concern that must be resolved before progress can be made. While Moscow shares the general goal of achieving a ceasefire soon, Peskov stressed that Russia must ensure its own security interests are protected.
Last month, Putin and Trump reportedly agreed to a 30-day pause on attacks targeting energy infrastructure, with Ukraine also backing the plan. Despite claims from Moscow that Kiev has violated the deal multiple times, Russia has continued to honor the moratorium, citing it as a positive sign in its dialogue with Washington. Still, officials in Moscow have warned that retaliatory actions remain possible if violations persist.
