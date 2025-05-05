403
Heat-Resistant Cows: Australian Researchers Develop New Genetic Tool
(MENAFN) Australian researchers have developed a new genetic tool to help dairy farmers breed cattle better equipped to handle rising temperatures, according to local news outlets.
The Heat Tolerance Australian Breeding Value, created by Melbourne-based scientist Thuy Nguyen, is a genetic index designed to pinpoint cattle with enhanced resilience to heat stress, according to reports.
The report detailed that the technology utilizes a straightforward DNA sample, like a hair sample, to assess animals on a scale where 100 is the average, and higher scores signify greater tolerance to hot weather.
New South Wales dairy farmer Trevor Parrish, an early adopter of the technology stated that approximately 20 percent of his herd now possesses improved genetic heat resilience.
Dairy Australia, the national organization for the dairy sector, states that heat stress can decrease milk production by as much as 40 percent because overheated cows frequently reduce or cease eating.
"So it's about maintaining the cow's welfare as much as it is maintaining the productivity effects," Stephanie Bullen, Dairy Australia's national lead for animal health and welfare, explained.
