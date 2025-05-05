Urea Formaldehyde Market Forecast Report 2025-2034, With Profiles Of Acron, ARCL Organics, Asta Chemicals, Bakelite Synthetics, BASF, Biqem, Capital Resin, Hexion, LRBG Chemicals, Metadynea & Sadepan

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea Formaldehyde Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Urea Formaldehyde Market was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.70%.

The market's growth is fueled by the material's exceptional adhesive strength, affordability, and versatility, making it a key component in various industrial applications. Urea formaldehyde continues to gain momentum as industries seek cost-efficient, high-performance bonding agents that meet stringent production demands.

The rising focus on durable materials, coupled with the need for efficient manufacturing solutions, is pushing the adoption of urea formaldehyde in engineered wood and other composite products. Its easy storage and handling, alongside superior bonding characteristics, contribute to its growing preference among manufacturers aiming to improve production output without compromising on quality. Moreover, as industries shift toward materials that balance performance and cost, urea formaldehyde maintains a competitive edge, further supporting its sustained demand worldwide.

In terms of form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid, with powdered urea formaldehyde capturing a significant 64.6% share in 2024. The powdered variant continues to dominate due to its longer shelf life, ease of transportation, and operational cost advantages over the liquid type. Its inherent stability and efficiency make it suitable for large-scale manufacturing, especially where high-quality, durable end products are critical.

The reduced processing challenges and longer usability period of the powdered form offer manufacturers greater flexibility in production schedules, thereby enhancing its attractiveness in the marketplace.

On the application side, urea formaldehyde finds extensive usage in areas that require superior bonding and curing properties. The particleboard and plywood segment accounted for 40.9% of the total market share in 2024, underscoring the material's importance as a core adhesive in engineered wood production. Its quick setting time and ability to provide strong, durable bonds enable manufacturers to meet increasing demands for high-quality wood composites.

Urea formaldehyde's role as a reliable adhesive solution continues to support efficient production processes, helping companies maintain output standards while optimizing costs. Its widespread use in creating robust composite products reflects the material's indispensable role in modern manufacturing.

In regional terms, the U.S. urea formaldehyde market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2024, with demand largely driven by the rising use of engineered wood in construction and remodeling activities. Growth in the housing sector, alongside increasing renovation projects, continues to bolster the market as manufacturers respond to the need for sturdy and affordable bonding solutions.

The focus on durable, cost-effective materials is expected to sustain urea formaldehyde's growth trajectory across North America.

