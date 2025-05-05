NPC Strategy Elevates Role Of Statistics In Governance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Data and Statistics Strategy launched by the National Planning Council (NPC) serves as a strategic framework to enhance data governance, improve accessibility, and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape, an official explained.

Speaking to The Peninsula yesterday on the sidelines of the launch ceremony of the strategy, Moza Al-Humaidi, Director of NPC's Department of Statistical Systems said“The strategy places a strong emphasis on statistics, recognising it as the foundation for effective, future-oriented decision-making. Without accurate and reliable statistical data, stakeholders lack the insights necessary to make informed choices that shape the country's development. Statistics provide the evidence base needed to guide national planning and policy.”

She emphasised that a key component of the strategy is the QInsight hub, which aims to centralise national data into a single, secure, and high-quality platform.“Designed to meet the specific needs of various entities, QInsight serves as a trusted source of accurate data, supporting transparency, efficiency, and strategic alignment across sectors. It is envisioned as a critical tool for stakeholders and decision-makers in navigating Qatar's future,” Al-Humaidi said.

The National Data and Statistics Strategy presents a forward-thinking framework aimed at positioning Qatar as a global leader in data-driven development. Anchored on three core pillars, the strategy reflects a strong commitment to establishing a robust and future-ready data infrastructure that can support economic growth, policy innovation, and strategic business decisions.



At the foundation of the strategy is a focus on ensuring the highest standards of data and statistical reliability through the National Statistics Center. This sets the stage for evidence-based planning and boosts confidence among investors, policymakers, and business leaders. The second pillar emphasizes the development of a fully integrated and interconnected national data ecosystem-streamlining data flows between public and private sectors and unlocking new efficiencies across industries.

The third pillar leverages advanced technologies, including big data analytics, emerging data platforms, and artificial intelligence, to enhance operational performance and predictive capabilities. By embracing innovation, the strategy aims to elevate the National Statistics Center to a globally recognized institution-one that not only supports national development but also attracts international collaboration and investment.

“Ultimately, the goal of the strategy is to establish a centralized, national-level database that consolidates all essential data. This integrated system will empower stakeholders with the information they need to drive informed, data-driven decisions across government, business, and society,” she added.

Further cementing this progress, the National Planning Council hosted the inaugural National Development Forum, which convened over 450 private entities from both Qatar and abroad. Focused on the country's economic development agenda, the forum served as a dynamic platform to elevate the voice and involvement of the private sector in the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy. The event highlighted opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and investment-paving the way for sustained private-sector leadership in Qatar's future growth trajectory.