HWPL Hosts Inaugural Peace-Building Briefing in Addis Ababa Amid Post-Conflict Reconstruction
(MENAFN- HWPL) On April 30, 2025, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace organization, convened a targeted briefing in Addis Ababa to introduce its international peace frameworks and explore local applications. The half-day session emphasized how HWPL’s Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), combined with its peace education, institutionalization of peace, and interfaith harmony can support Ethiopia’s ongoing recovery from internal conflicts. Participants engaged in keynote presentations, reviewed sample university curricula, and inspected a proposed pilot “Peace Ambassador” program for civil servants, all within an intimate format designed to tailor global models to Ethiopia’s multi-ethnic context.
Following Ethiopia’s Tigray ceasefire, tensions among ethnic and religious groups remain a concern. In September 2024, gatherings of Muslim and Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers near Mekele Square escalated after security forces intervened, highlighting unresolved local tensions. HWPL seeks to address these through localized peace education, legislative advocacy, and interfaith engagement. A recent event featured policy briefs and workshops focused on adapting legal and grassroots approaches to Ethiopia’s diverse context, aligning with national peace-building goals.
Aboma Kaso, Programs department head of Waliif TV added, “The detailed peace education curricular and trainer resources address a critical need at our universities, equipping young Ethiopians with practical skills for constructive citizenship.”
“HWPL’s framework aligns closely with our work at the Ethiopian Religious Council.” said Adane Dechasa Teshale, Director of Peace Building. “Incorporating WARP Office(interfaith dialogue) format into our interfaith forums can strengthen the social fabric disconnected by recent unrest.”
As a next step, HWPL will formalize partnerships through Memoranda of Understanding with the Ethiopian Civil Service University and the Ethiopian Religious Council. A joint pilot of HWPL’s peace education curriculum will launch on three regional campuses in 2025. Concurrently, an Ethiopian “Peace Experts Committee” is under discussions to oversee localization of the DPCW and coordinate interfaith panels. These initiatives aim to anchor HWPL’s global peace mechanisms in Ethiopia’s long-term stability efforts.
