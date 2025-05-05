403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Study Reveals Simple Daily Habits Improve Mental Health
(MENAFN) New research out of Curtin University in Western Australia indicates that routine, accessible activities such as talking with friends and spending time outdoors can lead to notable improvements in mental well-being. A survey of over 600 adults revealed that individuals who engaged in daily conversations scored significantly higher on a mental well-being scale.
According to Curtin University researchers, those who had daily chats with others scored 10 points higher on a standard mental well-being scale compared to those with infrequent conversations. The university's press release further detailed that daily exposure to nature correlated with a five-point increase in mental well-being. Regular social interaction, exercise, spiritual practices, and acts of kindness were also found to contribute positively.
The study's lead researcher, Professor Christina Pollard from Curtin's School of Population Health, emphasized the significance of these inexpensive and readily available actions for maintaining mental wellness. The findings have been published in the British journal SSM-Mental Health.
Pollard stated, "These aren't expensive programs or clinical interventions -- they're behaviors that are already part of many people's lives and can be easily encouraged through public health messaging." She further explained, "Regular connection with others, even a daily chat, can make a measurable difference to how people feel. Similarly, spending time outdoors or doing something that requires thinking and concentrating, like doing crosswords, reading or learning a new language, provides an important mental reset."
Pollard advocated for continued investment in community-based mental health initiatives that focus on prevention in addition to treatment. "It's about prevention, not just treatment -- helping people stay mentally well before they reach crisis point," she further noted.
According to Curtin University researchers, those who had daily chats with others scored 10 points higher on a standard mental well-being scale compared to those with infrequent conversations. The university's press release further detailed that daily exposure to nature correlated with a five-point increase in mental well-being. Regular social interaction, exercise, spiritual practices, and acts of kindness were also found to contribute positively.
The study's lead researcher, Professor Christina Pollard from Curtin's School of Population Health, emphasized the significance of these inexpensive and readily available actions for maintaining mental wellness. The findings have been published in the British journal SSM-Mental Health.
Pollard stated, "These aren't expensive programs or clinical interventions -- they're behaviors that are already part of many people's lives and can be easily encouraged through public health messaging." She further explained, "Regular connection with others, even a daily chat, can make a measurable difference to how people feel. Similarly, spending time outdoors or doing something that requires thinking and concentrating, like doing crosswords, reading or learning a new language, provides an important mental reset."
Pollard advocated for continued investment in community-based mental health initiatives that focus on prevention in addition to treatment. "It's about prevention, not just treatment -- helping people stay mentally well before they reach crisis point," she further noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment