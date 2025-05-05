FTI Consulting Strengthens Financial Services Practice Globally With Addition Of Seven Senior Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of the firm's Financial Services practice with the appointments of seven senior professionals within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in the United States and Germany.

Alma Angotti and Michael Peters join the firm as Senior Managing Directors. Steven Hansen , Laura Huntley , Wolfgang Konkel , Creighton Oswald and Syed Raza have been appointed as Managing Directors. The addition of these professionals strengthens FTI Consulting's financial crime compliance, regulatory and risk management capabilities within the Financial Services practice.

“Financial institutions are navigating rapidly evolving regulations, sophisticated criminal activity and economic uncertainty, all while working to improve the customer experience,” said Stella Mendes , Global Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting.“These appointments reflect our global commitment to deliver expertise in financial crime compliance. Alma, Michael and the team of experts joining our firm each provide a critical set of skills that enhances our ability to identify the complex challenges our clients face and develop and deliver solutions.”

Professionals in the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment advise banks and financial institutions through various stages of the business cycle and the evolving operational, competitive and regulatory environments. Service offerings include consumer financial services, risk management, regulatory compliance and enforcement, governance and more.

Mike Walters , EMEA Head of the Financial Services practice in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting, added,“This group of professionals brings decades of operational and strategic experience in combating financial crime and improving risk management strategies that will help us significantly expand our services in this area for our clients.”

Ms. Angotti, who is based in Washington, D.C., joins FTI Consulting with more than 30 years of experience in financial crime compliance, regulatory enforcement, counter-terrorist financing and economic sanctions. She has supported clients with managed gap analyses, compliance program reviews, risk assessments and historical transaction reviews. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will advise clients on compliance risk, remediation strategies, enforcement preparedness and regulatory investigations.

Ms. Angotti has held roles at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. She designed and led anti-money laundering enforcement programs and is approved to be an independent compliance monitor by U.S. federal and state regulatory agencies. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Angotti was head of the financial crime compliance and investigations practice at a global consulting firm.

Mr. Peters is based in Frankfurt, where he will lead the Financial Crime Compliance practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Germany. He brings more than 35 years of financial crime compliance and investigations experience to FTI Consulting, and is recognized nationally and internationally by law enforcement, regulatory authorities, private-sector leaders and multinational organizations as an expert in crime prevention. His areas of expertise include money laundering, terrorist financing and sanctions.

Mr. Peters has served as a criminal investigator in Germany with the Federal Criminal Police Office and as Deputy Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit. Later in his career, he worked in the financial crime compliance department of an international German bank. At FTI Consulting, he will advise clients on a range of financial crime prevention, detection and response matters, including compliance with regulatory violations and technological solutions to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of critical compliance programs.

Mr. Hansen, who is based in Dallas, is a payments industry leader with more than 15 years of experience driving transformation, innovation and modernization across global and domestic banking institutions. He brings deep expertise in payment platforms, operating model design, instant payments and ISO 20022 compliance. He will support large-scale programs for financial institutions, focusing on the intersection of strategy, technology and operations, to help clients reduce risk and accelerate speed-to-market.

Ms. Huntley, who is based in New York, is a former bank regulatory attorney and has deep expertise in regulatory strategy, risk governance and compliance transformation. She advises banks, fintechs and payments firms on managing regulatory risk; navigating investigations and enforcement actions; executing large-scale remediation initiatives; and building sustainable compliance programs. She will focus on supporting clients with navigating complex, high-stakes regulatory and operational challenges.

Mr. Konkel, who is based in Frankfurt, brings more than 25 years of experience in financial crime compliance and internal audit to FTI Consulting. He advises financial institutions on the implementation of regulatory requirements and the optimization of compliance processes. Mr. Konkel has held various positions at two large auditing firms and previously worked at a major German bank.

Mr. Oswald is based in Dallas and is a Certified Mortgage Banker with 30 years of experience in mortgage and consumer lending, capital markets, risk and regulatory compliance. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will support boards and senior business leaders with strategic growth and transformation initiatives, helping clients solve complex operations and risk management issues and drive efficiency and profitability within organizations.

Mr. Raza, who is based in Houston, has more than 30 years of experience in risk management, regulatory compliance and internal audit. He served as Acting Chief Innovation Officer within the Office of Financial Technology at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, leading the agency's mission of safe, sound and fair banking practices while providing regulatory risk management guidance to banking and fintech industry leaders. He has developed risk and control frameworks; conducted transactional reviews, compliance reviews and audits; managed examinations and enforcement action responses for several government and regulatory bodies; and has developed guidance on policy issues affecting compliance processes for consumer protection programs.

The addition of these seven experts follows the recent appointment of Michael Herde as a Senior Managing Director and Tom Anapolis as a Senior Advisor in the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, building on the firm's investment in its service offerings for clients.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

...

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

...