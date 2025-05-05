Family Office & Wealth Management Course: Best Strategies For Setting Up A Family Office, Preserving Family Wealth And Managing A Modern Family Office (London, United Kingdom - June 26-27, 2025
The family office and wealth management course is designed for family office professionals and wealth managers and will give you an insight into the best practices for wealth management and wealth preservation.. This practical family office training for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for setting up a family office, preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.
You will have a chance to explore the family governance mechanisms, intergenerational wealth transfer, managing complexities of international wealth mobility and succession planning. You will also learn about the operational settings and asset allocation, cost and risk management, tax advisory and philanthropy.
Conducted by a family office expert with many years of experience in providing services for high net worth clients worldwide, this course focuses on the latest market trends and effective wealth preservation strategies.
What will you learn
- Have an in-depth practical understanding of the structure of a family office and effective family office management approaches Learn about family governance mechanisms Explore how to structure wealth and manage intergenerational wealth transfer Manage family office from choosing an advisor, to cost and reputation management as well as asset allocation strategies Explore different services provided by family office and how to arrange them Understand the latest changes in the wealth management sector
Who Should Attend:
Heads and Members of:
- Multi and Single Family Offices Wealth Managers Private Bankers Client Relationship Managers Consultants Heads of Family Services Head of Business Development Financial Planners
Key Topics Covered:
- Structuring of family office and governance mechanisms Developing the family "mission and values" Dealing with complex family structures Understanding change over the life cycle of family businesses and succession planning Mobility of wealth & the family business Intergenerational wealth transfer Services provided by a family office Selecting advisors and cost management Asset allocation mechanics and optimisation Investments of passion Tax management and advisory Performance measurement and reward systems Wealth structuring and fiduciary services Financial planning Philanthropy Reputation management Valuation of the family business Current challenges and the changing role of the family office
