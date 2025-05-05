BENO Introduces Bespoke Yacht Charters In Marsa Al Arab Marina

Luxury travel brand debuts exclusive lounge for elite yachting clientele

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BENO , the lifestyle brand known for redefining premium travel experiences, will now offer curated adventures across yacht charters from its new lounge at Dubai's ultra-luxury– Marsa Al Arab Marina.

Located within the marina adjacent to Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab - the new lifestyle destination in Dubai and the latest addition to Jumeirah's global portfolio of hotels and resorts - the BENO Lounge is a sophisticated entry point for clients to discover the full suite of BENO services.

Guests can choose to escape for a sail on any of BENO's exclusive private yachts, with a growing fleet that debark from the hotel's private marina, footsteps away from the lounge.

The jewel of BENO's fleet is the 115 ft Santorini Superyacht which has a capacity for up to 80 guests with overnight accommodation in five luxurious cabins for twelve. With a crew of seven, the yacht features a Main Salon, Bar, Jacuzzi, Dining Area, and Sunbeds, making it ideal for multi-day trips.

The 74 ft Jude Yacht, 64 ft Julia Yacht, and 42 ft Arya Yacht round out the premium end of the fleet, each offering guests a luxurious experience both inside the cabin and out on deck.

Aiham Bader, Founder and Chairman, said,“The opening of the BENO Lounge at the Marsa Al Arab Marina, one of the most luxurious and sought-after destinations in the world, mirrors our desire to deliver unrivalled leisure experiences in the luxury space. We aim to craft moments that feel effortless, yet unforgettable while you're cruising the Gulf.”

BENO is currently expanding its fleet of supercars and yachts with plans to reach ten yachts by the end of 2025.

About BENO

Founded in 2018, BENO is an esteemed travel curator offering exclusive luxury experiences that span sea, road, sky and desert. From yachts to high-performance supercars, aerial tours and immersive desert experiences, BENO delivers seamless, luxury-first itineraries designed for discerning travellers. Visit the BENO website.

