Rooted In Qatar, Ready For The World: GU-Q Graduates Lead With Culture, Voice, And Vision

Doha, Qatar: As Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) celebrates the Class of 2025, four local graduates - Waad Al-Maadeed, Ghanim Al-Kubaisi, Jood Ikram Sheikh, and John Carlos Burog - stand out for their exceptional leadership, cultural advocacy, and dedication to community-building. Shaped by their experiences growing up in Qatar and empowered by their education at GU-Q, these students are leaving a legacy defined by service, voice, and vision.

Waad Al-Maadeed, Championing Culture and Empowering Women

As a Qatari, Waad Al-Maadeed was shaped by a society that“values hospitality, tradition, and community while also embracing innovation and global engagement.” She credits this dynamic environment for inspiring her academic and leadership journey, which included serving as president of both the Al Liwan Qatari Club at GU-Q and the Qatari Association of Qatar Foundation, where she organized major events, built local partnerships, and expanded student engagement across Education City.

Graduating with honors in International Politics with a minor in Arabic, Waad chose GU-Q because“I wanted to immerse myself in different cultures and ideas while staying connected to home.” Hands-on internships with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Nations Doha Hub, and Qatar Investment Authority, among others, furthered her understanding of how to advance her nation.

A sports enthusiast, Waad's honors thesis explored Qatar-Saudi bilateral relations around the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, and she founded GU-Q's first fencing club which grew to 83 members.“I introduced Qatar's first and only women-only fencing training sessions offering a comfortable environment for women to participate,” she shares.

Waad's leadership extended beyond Qatar, as she represented the country at the Innoclimat Conference in Switzerland, presenting on national sustainability innovations as part of an official delegation. For Georgetown's Model United Nations, she served as chair for both the English and Arabic iterations, coordinating the committees and welcoming more than 1,000 participants. She also led her peers on a Women as Changemakers trip to Washington, DC, connecting with influential female policymakers.“My work has always been about creating inclusive spaces where everyone feels seen and valued,” she said-an ethos that continues to guide her path forward.

Ghanim Al-Kubaisi: Telling Stories That Matter

With a major in International Politics, a minor in History, and a Certificate in Media and Politics, Ghanim Al-Kubaisi has used storytelling as a powerful vehicle for impact. His certificate research project explored Saudi Arabia's media makeover under Vision 2030.

On campus, Ghanim led the Georgetown Leadership Ambassador society, enhancing outreach strategies and student engagement through hosting VIP guests on campus, such as former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė, and organizing a community festival to celebrate connections and share cultural knowledge about the Suhail season.

Beyond campus he served as an Education Above All (EAA) Youth Advocate, connecting with peers around the world and advancing educational equity.“It was a transformative experience,” he explained, adding:“it made me into a more active and reflective learner, and I was honored to help others by leading workshops on intersectionality for students from across Qatar and around the world.”

Recognized for his poise and insight, Ghanim moderated panel discussions featuring diplomats, scholars, and thought leaders at GU-Q and Qatar Foundation events. With plans to continue in global communications and public diplomacy, he's committed to using media as a tool for connection and social good.

Jood Sheikh: Compassionate Leader

For International Economics major Jood Ikram Sheikh, who graduated from Qatar Academy, curiosity, courage, and compassion shaped every step of her Georgetown journey. Her leadership shone across campus, serving as a senior class representative, and on the Academic Council, and Student Liaison Committee, where she advocated for evaluation improvements and senior resources.

Jood also played an active role in advancing academic excellence across the GU-Q community. She welcomed new students through the Admissions Ambassador program, Hoya Welcome Week, and the First Year Experience program, and mentored high school students through Model United Nations events and the Georgetown Pre-College Summer Program. She also served as a peer tutor and teaching assistant in economics and math, and supported service worker professional development through the HELP program.“I discovered that I enjoy helping students develop at all stages of their educational journey,” she shared.

Drawing from her experience of leadership on campus, and academic focus on the region–for her Certificate in Media and Politics, she drew on her local knowledge to study cyberfeminism and digital activism in the Gulf–she is preparing for a life of service.“Whatever I pursue in the future must be bigger than myself-it must help others,” she says.

John Carlos Burog: Making Community Legible

For Culture and Politics major John Carlos Burog, education at GU-Q was a journey of self-definition and cultural affirmation. Born in the Philippines and raised in Qatar, he co-founded Katipunan, the Society of Filipino Students.“There are approximately 270,000 Filipinos in Qatar, and I feel it is my responsibility to raise awareness of their importance to the region,” he explained.

Graduating magna cum laude, John also received a minor in French and a Certificate in American Studies. A semester abroad in Washington, DC inspired him to study the Filipino diaspora more broadly: his certificate portfolio compares experiences of Filipinos/x in America to his own experience“growing up Filipino in a foreign country," while his honors thesis explored digital activism among the diaspora. He plans to pursue these topics further through a graduate degree in American Studies, with the goal of becoming a professor.

From representing the university during new student Welcome Week, and as a GU-Q choir member, to winning awards for his participation on the debate team, and hosting the Model United Nations, John wove his academic work and co-curricular life into a larger narrative of inclusivity and agency-ensuring that his community's stories are not only told, but understood.