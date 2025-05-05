403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malaysia Offers Support for Peace Between Pakistan, India
(MENAFN) Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim stated on Monday that his nation was prepared to "play a role" in fostering peace between Pakistan and India.
This announcement came as Iran's senior diplomat arrived in Islamabad to engage with the Pakistani leadership.
Following his phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, Anwar reiterated Malaysia's support for a fair and thorough investigation to uncover the perpetrators of the April 22 assault on the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.
"Malaysia remains open to playing a constructive role, should the need arise. We believe our close ties with both Pakistan and India place us in a position to support efforts towards regional peace and stability," Anwar expressed on the social media platform X.
In a separate development, Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad for an official visit where he is scheduled to meet with key Pakistani officials.
His arrival came shortly after he proposed acting as a mediator to ease tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.
According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi is expected to hold discussions with Leader Asif Ali Zardari, Premier Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
Upon his arrival, Araghchi spoke to the press, calling for reduced tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.
He urged all involved parties to exercise caution and avoid escalating the situation, as reported by an Iranian news agency.
After his meetings in Pakistan, Araghchi plans to visit New Delhi for further discussions.
This announcement came as Iran's senior diplomat arrived in Islamabad to engage with the Pakistani leadership.
Following his phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, Anwar reiterated Malaysia's support for a fair and thorough investigation to uncover the perpetrators of the April 22 assault on the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.
"Malaysia remains open to playing a constructive role, should the need arise. We believe our close ties with both Pakistan and India place us in a position to support efforts towards regional peace and stability," Anwar expressed on the social media platform X.
In a separate development, Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad for an official visit where he is scheduled to meet with key Pakistani officials.
His arrival came shortly after he proposed acting as a mediator to ease tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.
According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi is expected to hold discussions with Leader Asif Ali Zardari, Premier Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
Upon his arrival, Araghchi spoke to the press, calling for reduced tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.
He urged all involved parties to exercise caution and avoid escalating the situation, as reported by an Iranian news agency.
After his meetings in Pakistan, Araghchi plans to visit New Delhi for further discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment