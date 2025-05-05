Canadian Entrepreneur Uses Personal Development Curriculum To Teach Leadership And Life Skills To Her Children

Christina and Adam Henson with sons Kayleb and Kesler-building a life of freedom, travel, and learning through Prosperity Of Life.

Christina with her sons enjoying a "school day".

Christina Henson walked away from a successful corporate career to focus on family and lifestyle.

Christina Henson with Kristine Bene at a Prosperity Of Life destination event.

Christina Henson building her business on the go!

Canadian entrepreneur uses Prosperity Of Life courses to homeschool her sons-teaching leadership, mindset, and money skills not taught in schools.

- Christina HensonTORONTO, CANADA, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As conversations around education reform continue to gain momentum globally, one Canadian family is taking an innovative approach: using entrepreneurial personal development courses to teach leadership, mindset, and money management to their children-skills many say are long overdue in traditional schooling.Christina Henson, a former corporate banking professional turned global entrepreneur, is integrating the Prosperity Of Life home study curriculum into her homeschooling routine with her two sons, Kayleb and Kesler. The curriculum, traditionally used by adults in business and leadership settings, is helping the boys gain real-world insights in self-leadership, personal responsibility, emotional intelligence, and financial literacy.“These are the kinds of lessons I wish I had learned growing up,” said Henson.“I'm not just managing my boys-I'm leading them. They're learning how to make decisions, understand their values, and think independently.”After spending over a decade climbing the corporate ladder, Henson left her career to prioritize presence and freedom for her family. What began as a personal quest to redefine her path has now evolved into a values-driven lifestyle of travel, entrepreneurship, and education on the road. The family has spent over a year living from their truck and trailer exploring North America and recently returned from a six-month stay in Bali.At the center of this shift has been Prosperity Of Life-a company that offers digital personal development and success education programs used by individuals in over 100 countries. Henson credits the flagship program, Beyond Freedom Evolution, with not only transforming her own mindset but also helping her rebuild key relationships, including with her late mother.“The ripple effect is incredible. My boys now see what it means to live in alignment, take responsibility, and lead themselves. That's not something I could have taught from a textbook.”In a time when more parents are seeking alternatives to traditional education, Henson's story underscores a broader movement toward self-empowerment and modern skill-building. Her best day in business to date brought in $29,000 CAD, and her results have allowed the family to create a life of flexibility, exploration, and deeper connection.Guests curious about Prosperity Of Life 's programs and business model can learn more at the corporate website.About Prosperity Of LifeProsperity Of Life is a global provider of digital personal development and entrepreneurial education. Its transformational programs help individuals unlock potential, develop leadership, and create flexible, purpose-driven businesses. To learn more or read real stories from customers and distributors, visit the Prosperity Of Life reviews page .

