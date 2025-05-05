South Florida Soul Rodeo Debuts Mother's Day Weekend With All-Star Performances, Bull Riding, & Black Cowboy Culture

Featuring Live Performances by H-Town, Grind Mode, and Mike Clark Jr., Plus Professional Bull Riders Including Ocala's Own Jeremiah Rhem.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saddle up, South Florida! The inaugural South Florida Soul Rodeo is set to take over the South Florida Fairgrounds this Mother's Day Weekend with a high-energy, family-friendly celebration of Black cowboy culture, thrilling rodeo competitions, and live music performances. The historic event takes place Saturday, May 10, from 5 PM – 10 PM, and Sunday, May 11, from 3 PM – 7 PM, at 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411.Hosted by T. Dogg's Bigg Dreams Charity, this two-day celebration brings a dynamic fusion of Southern rodeo tradition and soulful entertainment, spotlighting the cultural legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls in America.Get ready to groove! The South Florida Soul Rodeo features live performances from:.H-Town – The R&B legends behind timeless hits like“Knockin' Da Boots”,“They Like It Slow”, and“Part-Time Lover” will bring their sultry sound and unforgettable stage presence to the rodeo stage..Grind Mode – Known for their party anthems“I'm So High” and“Round of Applause”, this Miami-based rap group will hype up the crowd with their feel-good, bass-heavy tracks..Mike Clark Jr. – The Southern soul sensation who stormed the charts with“Auntie Outside” will bring his unique blend of soul and country to the South Florida crowd for a can't-miss performance.Fans can look forward to a full lineup of high-octane rodeo competitions featuring 19 professional bull riders, including Florida's own Jeremiah Rhem from Ocala. Known for his fearless riding style and rising star status in the rodeo circuit, Rhem represents the next generation of Black rodeo talent making waves across the country.The main event lineup includes:.Bull Riding.Ladies Barrel Racing.Ranch Bronc Riding.Team Roping.Steer Wrestling.Jr. Barrel Racing“This event is more than a rodeo - it's a movement,” says Travis Gammage, Founder of the South Florida Soul Rodeo.“It's about honoring the grit, artistry, and deep-rooted history of Black and minority cowboys and cowgirls. We're creating a space for families to come together, experience the thrill of the sport, and celebrate a piece of American history that's often overlooked.”Whether you're a die-hard rodeo fan or just looking for something unique to do this Mother's Day Weekend, the South Florida Soul Rodeo offers a one-of-a-kind blend of Western tradition, soulful entertainment, and community connection that's open to all ages.Promotion Images:For media inquiries contact Jessica Williams at ... or call 954-560-4812.About T. Dogg's Bigg Dreams CharityT. Dogg's Bigg Dreams Charity is dedicated to uplifting communities through impactful events and initiatives. With a mission to inspire and support youth and families, the organization focuses on education, mentorship, and cultural empowerment. Through events like the South Florida Soul Rodeo, T. Dogg's Bigg Dreams Charity continues to make a difference, one event at a time.

