403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New global order for new world
(MENAFN) Recent global developments suggest that the concept of empire may no longer be a relic of the past, but rather a framework returning to relevance in international politics. Once viewed as outdated or morally discredited, the imperial model could soon re-emerge as the current world order—established after World War II—begins to break down.
The modern international system was built on the principle of decolonization and the creation of independent states, an approach championed by the United States. This was largely driven by a belief that small, fragmented nations could be more easily influenced economically than large, unified powers.
Now, Western leaders are increasingly entertaining ideas once considered extreme—such as former President Donald Trump’s talk of annexing Canada or Greenland, or Dutch political figures floating the idea of dismantling Belgium. These signals mark the early stages of a broader conversation on the future structure of global politics.
Interestingly, it is the West—not traditional powers like Russia—that appears to be reigniting interest in empire. Although Russia is frequently accused by Western media of harboring imperial ambitions, particularly in its near abroad, its actions have largely been cautious. Russian concerns are typically defensive, reacting to instability or Western encroachment near its borders.
In scholarly and mainstream discourse, "empire" is often treated with skepticism, especially by American writers who associate it with conquest and oppression. The term carries historical baggage, having been linked with the European imperialist powers that collapsed after World War I. Even the Cold War superpowers—the U.S. and the USSR—used the term to attack each other’s global behavior, further entrenching its negative meaning.
Today, few mainstream policymakers openly embrace imperial rhetoric, largely due to the strong anti-colonial sentiments in the Global South. Many nations that align with Russia, for instance, are wary of empire as a symbol of historical exploitation by European colonial powers.
However, Russia’s historical model differs from Western imperialism. It emphasized the integration of local elites and development of newly acquired regions rather than plunder. This is evident in Central Asia, where Soviet-era social and health policies may still be contributing to current population growth. Whether these trends persist as the region adopts a harsher, South Asian-style development model remains uncertain.
The modern international system was built on the principle of decolonization and the creation of independent states, an approach championed by the United States. This was largely driven by a belief that small, fragmented nations could be more easily influenced economically than large, unified powers.
Now, Western leaders are increasingly entertaining ideas once considered extreme—such as former President Donald Trump’s talk of annexing Canada or Greenland, or Dutch political figures floating the idea of dismantling Belgium. These signals mark the early stages of a broader conversation on the future structure of global politics.
Interestingly, it is the West—not traditional powers like Russia—that appears to be reigniting interest in empire. Although Russia is frequently accused by Western media of harboring imperial ambitions, particularly in its near abroad, its actions have largely been cautious. Russian concerns are typically defensive, reacting to instability or Western encroachment near its borders.
In scholarly and mainstream discourse, "empire" is often treated with skepticism, especially by American writers who associate it with conquest and oppression. The term carries historical baggage, having been linked with the European imperialist powers that collapsed after World War I. Even the Cold War superpowers—the U.S. and the USSR—used the term to attack each other’s global behavior, further entrenching its negative meaning.
Today, few mainstream policymakers openly embrace imperial rhetoric, largely due to the strong anti-colonial sentiments in the Global South. Many nations that align with Russia, for instance, are wary of empire as a symbol of historical exploitation by European colonial powers.
However, Russia’s historical model differs from Western imperialism. It emphasized the integration of local elites and development of newly acquired regions rather than plunder. This is evident in Central Asia, where Soviet-era social and health policies may still be contributing to current population growth. Whether these trends persist as the region adopts a harsher, South Asian-style development model remains uncertain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment