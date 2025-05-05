AIM Computer Solutions To Showcase Lean EDI Innovations At 2025 Lean Network Conference

AIM Computer Solutions: ERP and EDI for the Automotive Industry

FRASER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AIM Computer Solutions, a leading provider of ERP and EDI software for automotive suppliers, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Lean Network Annual Conference, taking place May 6–7 at the Champion Mill Conference Center in Hamilton, Ohio. With this year's theme,“The Quality of Lean,” the event will gather Honda suppliers and thought leaders focused on continuous improvement across supply chain, operations, and leadership.

As an exhibitor and featured presenter, AIM will highlight how its Honda-approved EDI and ERP solutions enable suppliers to meet complex automotive mandates with agility, accuracy, and real-time control. AIM's software is designed specifically for Tier 1–3 production part suppliers and is trusted by manufacturers across North America to ensure compliance with Honda's shipping, labeling, and ASN standards.

AIM will also present an in-depth technical workshop titled“Lean Order Management: Empowering Suppliers Through Smart EDI & CUM Control” on Wednesday, May 7, from 3:00–4:00 PM, led by Jeff Sawka, Director of Implementation Services, and Karen Peck, EDI Coordinator and Customer Support Specialist. Together, they bring over 40 years of automotive supply chain and EDI expertise.

“This workshop focuses on solving real challenges our Honda suppliers face daily-cumulative tracking variances, ASN compliance, and the complexities of lean shipping requirements,” said Jeff Sawka.“We'll share tools and techniques that drive measurable efficiency and delivery performance improvements.”

Specialized Features for Honda Suppliers: As a Honda-approved EDI solution provider, AIM delivers an integrated ecosystem of tools tailored to Honda's production part requirements:

Automated Honda EDI Integration:

AIM's platform processes 830/862/856 documents, enabling real-time communication and streamlined order management across plants and customers.

Honda-Compliant Barcode Labeling:

Supports all required label types including Serial, Master, Mixed, and Destination labels, as well as line-side and RFID container labels for Honda's returnable packaging program.

Kanban-Driven Shipment Management:

Leverages Honda's EDI to create ship orders with transit-day logic and ship code filtering. Color-coded visual shipping tools allow grouping, editing, and staging of orders with efficiency.

ASN Creation & Validation:

Auto-generates ASNs based on scanned data with built-in validation for quantities, label matching, lot tracking, and Honda-specific rules-minimizing risk of rejection or chargebacks.

RFID Container Tracking:

Fully integrated with Honda's RFID mandate for returnable containers, enabling traceability and real-time status updates within the ASN.

Shipment Verification Tools:

Pick & Load Sheets and exception reports validate scan data against planned shipments, ensuring sequencing accuracy and preventing shipment errors.

Proactive EDI Dashboard Monitoring:

A real-time EDI Workbench monitors acknowledgments (997/824), flags transmission failures, and provides visibility into issue resolution before disruptions occur.

These features are available within AIM AutoSys and AIM AutoCOR , which seamlessly integrate with ERP platforms including AIM Vision ERP and Epicor Kinetic.

Conference Presence

AIM will be available throughout the event at its exhibitor booth, where attendees can explore software demos and success stories, including how American Mitsuba Corporation uses AIM to empower decentralized plant operations and streamline complex EDI flows.

“We're proud to support Honda suppliers who must balance lean requirements with complex compliance mandates,” said Jeff Siciliano, President of AIM Computer Solutions.“Our tools are built from the ground up for this industry, and events like the Lean Network Conference are critical for collaboration and innovation.”

AIM Vision, AIM AutoSys, AIM AutoCOR: Honda - EDI and Bar Code Labeling Processing

