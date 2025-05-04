Egypt's Ready-Made Garment Exports Jump 24% In Q1 2025 To $812M

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's ready-made garment exports rose sharply by 24% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reaching $812m, up from $656m in the same period last year, according to data from the Apparel Export Council of Egypt (AECE).

The council reported a particularly strong performance in February, with exports jumping 35% to $276m, compared to $205m in February 2024. January also saw steady growth, with exports rising by 11% to $274m, up from $246m in the previous year.

The United States remained the top destination for Egyptian garments, with exports rising 12% year-on-year to $299m. Europe followed, registering $206m in Q1 exports-up 43% from $144m a year earlier.

Exports to Arab countries surged by 49% to reach $148m, while exports to non-Arab African countries posted the highest growth rate of 121%. Exports to other global markets also rose by 49%, mirroring the performance seen in the Arab region.

This strong showing reflects the continued recovery and expansion of Egypt's garment export sector, driven by growing global demand and successful market diversification efforts. The AECE attributed the results to its strategy of entering new markets and diversifying export destinations.

Fadel Marzouk, Chairperson of the AECE, said the positive momentum reflects intensive efforts to boost the global competitiveness of Egyptian garments. These include initiatives to support producers and exporters through technical training, SME development, enhanced marketing efforts abroad, and resolving key export-related challenges.

Marzouk reaffirmed the council's target of achieving 35% export growth by the end of 2025 and highlighted an ambitious goal of doubling exports to $12 billion by 2031. This would be achieved through expansion into African and Asian markets, leveraging Egypt's trade agreements, and focusing on higher value-added production.

Key components of this strategy include the modernization of production lines and the development of two integrated textile and garment cities in Fayoum and Minya.

He also noted ongoing collaboration with government entities to support the sector, particularly in the areas of export rebates, shipping and logistics facilitation, and improved access to affordable financing-all aimed at boosting foreign currency inflows through a stronger export base.