403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Comoros Affirm Alignment On Regional, Int'l Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi affirmed, Sunday, that Egypt and Comoros share aligned views on key regional and international issues, including African Union (AU) matters, the situations in Gaza, Sudan, the Horn of Africa and Red Sea security.
Speaking at a joint press conference with the President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, following bilateral talks in Cairo, Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of the Sahel and Sahara Group's role in combating terrorism.
He noted that discussions covered development challenges, poverty reduction, debt relief, and climate change, with agreement on maintaining unified African positions and ensuring fair African representation in international institutions.
Al-Sisi expressed deep appreciation for the historic ties between Egypt and Comoros, underpinned by shared Arab, African, and Islamic identities, and underscored the commitment to boosting bilateral cooperation in economic, investment, and trade sectors.
He also highlighted Egypt's readiness - through its government and companies - to support Comoros' development plans by sharing expertise gained from Egyptian development projects across Africa, and this includes collaboration in health, education, tourism, fisheries, energy, and infrastructure.
Al-Sisi stressed the need to enhance trade between the two countries, particularly given their joint membership in Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), to achieve regional integration and boost intra-African commerce.
On his part, President Assoumani praised Egypt's efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire, reject genocide against the Palestinian people, and oppose all plans aimed at displacing Palestinians from their land.
Assoumani reaffirmed the shared stance with Egypt on supporting a peaceful settlement and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.
He also highlighted Comoros' continued political support for Egypt in international forums and expressed strong mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across sectors such as culture, education, and health.
According to Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shenawy, the two leaders held a private meeting, during which they reviewed ways to deepen cooperation and the talks concluded with the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral ties. (end)
asm
Speaking at a joint press conference with the President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, following bilateral talks in Cairo, Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of the Sahel and Sahara Group's role in combating terrorism.
He noted that discussions covered development challenges, poverty reduction, debt relief, and climate change, with agreement on maintaining unified African positions and ensuring fair African representation in international institutions.
Al-Sisi expressed deep appreciation for the historic ties between Egypt and Comoros, underpinned by shared Arab, African, and Islamic identities, and underscored the commitment to boosting bilateral cooperation in economic, investment, and trade sectors.
He also highlighted Egypt's readiness - through its government and companies - to support Comoros' development plans by sharing expertise gained from Egyptian development projects across Africa, and this includes collaboration in health, education, tourism, fisheries, energy, and infrastructure.
Al-Sisi stressed the need to enhance trade between the two countries, particularly given their joint membership in Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), to achieve regional integration and boost intra-African commerce.
On his part, President Assoumani praised Egypt's efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire, reject genocide against the Palestinian people, and oppose all plans aimed at displacing Palestinians from their land.
Assoumani reaffirmed the shared stance with Egypt on supporting a peaceful settlement and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.
He also highlighted Comoros' continued political support for Egypt in international forums and expressed strong mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across sectors such as culture, education, and health.
According to Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shenawy, the two leaders held a private meeting, during which they reviewed ways to deepen cooperation and the talks concluded with the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral ties. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment