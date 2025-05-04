403
GCC Chief, Saudi Education Min. Discuss Gulf Educational Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi met on Sunday with Saudi Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan to discuss educational collaboration across the GCC.
According to a GCC statement, the meeting - held at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh and attended by the Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEFS), Dr. Mohammad Al-Moqbel - focused on the joint educational agenda, including the 2022-2026 cooperation plans in education, higher education, and scientific research.
The officials also reviewed progress on revising the strategy of the ABEFS and evaluating its affiliated offices to strengthen and advance Gulf educational efforts in line with current and future developments.
Al-Budaiwi emphasized the support Gulf leaders give to the educational sector, and noted that the GCC countries now rank among the top in regional and international education indicators.
He also congratulated Al-Moqbel on his recent appointment as Director General of the ABEFS, wishing him success in his new role. (end)
