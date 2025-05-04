403
Yemen Strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israeli officials halted all air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport after a projectile originating from Yemen landed in the vicinity of the airport.
The interruption in flights came as part of safety protocols following the missile incident.
Israel’s national emergency service, Magen David Adom, disclosed that “several people sustained minor injuries due to a missile falling near Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport,” though no further specifics were shared.
The missile strike was preceded by the activation of air raid sirens across numerous Israeli locations, as reported by the Israeli military.
Attempts to intercept the missile were unsuccessful, raising concerns over the effectiveness of Israel’s air defense capabilities.
The media reported that the Israeli military has initiated an internal investigation into why the missile was not successfully intercepted, examining possible faults within the air defense infrastructure.
This event marked the third projectile launched in a span of two days, with previous declarations by the Houthi movement stating they had aimed at the Ramat David Airbase and the Tel Aviv area.
