AED 4.4 Billion In Digital Revenues For RTA In 2024



Al Tayer: We are committed to advancing digital transformation to deliver seamless, connected services that enhance Dubai's digital quality of life

679 million digital transactions and 13.3 million transactions via smart applications 96% Customer Satisfaction Index achieved on digital channels

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 4th May 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved a 16% growth in digital revenues for 2024, reaching AED 4.427 billion compared to the previous year. The total number of transactions across digital channels has reached 679.6 million, including 13.4 million transactions through RTA's smart applications. App downloads have risen by 18% compared to 2023, with 3.742 million downloads, while the number of registered users on RTA apps has increased by 27.5%, reaching 1.94 million. Furthermore, the number of parking tickets issued through smart applications has grown to 29.973 million, 24% increase.

Comprehensive Digital Transformation

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority , expressed his satisfaction with the substantial and ongoing growth in digital services, underscoring the RTA's commitment to continuously enhancing its offerings through various digital channels. He stated, 'This initiative ensures seamless, integrated, and proactive services that elevate Dubai's digital quality of life and drive the city's digital transformation. Our ambition at the RTA is to lead in harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver exceptional services, develop innovative solutions, and increase residents' and visitors' happiness. Customer satisfaction across digital channels has reached an impressive 96%.'

He further stated, 'RTA's digital transformation initiative is guided by the vision and directives of our leadership to enhance the quality of life in Dubai and bolster its global competitiveness, with the goal of being the smartest city in the world. RTA is making big strides in adopting AI technologies, spanning intelligent data analysis, traffic management, and self-driving mobility, all within an integrated system that leverages cutting-edge technologies. This drive is further complemented by collaboration with private sector partners, delivering smart solutions that meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers, positioning Dubai as a global hub for innovation and sustainability.'

Smart Apps and Website

Al Tayer added, 'As part of the comprehensive roadmap implemented by RTA to automate services, enhance AI and data science, improve operational efficiency, and optimise resource utilisation, more than 33 services had been launched on the unified RTA app, following a flexible approach that aligns with the 360 Services Policy. This includes the introduction of the Samsung portfolio for storing driver and vehicle licences in the RTA app, a first in the GCC. Additionally, the S'hail app had undergone a major revamp with nine updates to enhance mobility as a service, resulting in 12.8% increase in app downloads and 39% rise in transactions, totalling 46 million.'

RTA has also introduced several new features and services on its website, including the ability to rent spaces at tram and metro stations with 360-degree views of available locations, the activation of nol card services, the facilitation of online payments for sales requests at Customer Happiness Centres, and the launch of a dedicated website for the Delivery Service Excellence Award. These enhancements have improved user services and boosted the efficiency of digital transactions, with the website transaction volume increasing by 12.5%. Furthermore, RTA has unveiled a new version of its virtual assistant, Mahboub Chatbot, powered by generative AI, which has enhanced the quality of responses to customer inquiries. The use of generative AI in Mahboub has expanded from 30% to 100% in both Arabic and English, along with the introduction of a unified login feature across both smart apps and Mahboub.

Last year, five smart kiosks were installed at five strategic locations across the emirate. These new kiosks offer payment services via bank cards only, in line with Dubai's Cashless Strategy.

360 Services and Channel Integration

RTA launched 15 services on the 'Dubai Now' app as part of its 360 Services Policy, achieving 100% compliance and covering driver and vehicle licensing. Additionally, Madinati service has been transformed into a fully integrated digital city service, incorporating Dubai Municipality, using AI technologies to analyse images, identify issues, determine responsible authorities, and automatically generate descriptions.

RTA developed 46 individual services on the 'Dubai Now' app, representing 50% of the total individual services, with plans to complete the development of the remaining services this year. RTA also integrated its services on the 'Dubai Now' app with insurance service providers to offer a seamless, integrated service for vehicle sales, as well as with the Central Bank for vehicle registration services to determine vehicle lien status. This integration ensures a smooth digital process during sales, purchases, or imports and exports. The RTA is also connected with Dubai Ports for vehicle registration and export services, enabling customers smooth transaction processing.

These achievements reflect RTA's commitment to continuous innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. They support the vision of developing an intelligent, sustainable transport system that positions Dubai as a global pioneer in digital transformation and digital quality of life, while elevating its competitiveness and status as the world's smartest city.

