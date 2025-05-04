403
India Places Ban on Imports from Pakistan
(MENAFN) New Delhi announced Saturday a comprehensive prohibition on all imports originating from Pakistan, citing the measure as necessary "in the interest of national security and public policy." The sweeping restriction comes in the wake of escalating tensions between the two neighboring nations, a situation exacerbated by a fatal attack on tourists in Pahalgam, located in Indian-controlled Kashmir, on April 22.
According to an official statement released by India's federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the directive mandates that "direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders."
The newly imposed ban effectively halts the entry of any goods sourced from Pakistan, regardless of whether they are directly shipped or transit through alternative trade routes, the statement further clarified. This decisive action signals a significant hardening of India's trade stance towards its western neighbor in the context of recent security concerns.
