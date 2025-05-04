403
Berlin denies Rubio’s claims of ‘tyranny in disguise’
(MENAFN) Berlin has firmly rejected US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s claim that Germany is exhibiting “tyranny in disguise” after the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was officially classified as “extremist.” The German Foreign Ministry responded to Rubio’s remarks on X, stating that the decision to designate the AfD as extremist was based on a “thorough & independent investigation” to safeguard the country’s Constitution and the rule of law.
Earlier, Rubio had criticized Germany for granting its intelligence agency increased powers to monitor opposition groups, arguing that such actions undermined democracy. He called on Berlin to reverse its decision, accusing the AfD’s opposition to Germany’s immigration policies as being falsely labeled as extremist.
Similarly, US Vice President J.D. Vance also weighed in, suggesting that the German government’s actions had recreated a symbolic "Berlin Wall" by isolating the AfD, which he claimed is highly popular in East Germany. Vance has criticized the marginalization of such parties during past political events.
On Friday, the German domestic security service (BfV) officially declared the AfD a “confirmed extremist entity,” granting authorities the right to monitor the party’s activities. The BfV cited the party’s extremist ideology and its opposition to human dignity, stating that the AfD’s views on ethnicity and descent conflict with Germany’s democratic principles.
Despite this designation, the AfD remains a strong political force, recently finishing second in Germany’s snap election in February, just behind the Christian Democrats. Polls show the AfD is competitive with the Christian Democrats, even ahead by a slight margin in some surveys.
