Pakistan fires missile warning amid tensions with India
(MENAFN) The Pakistani military has successfully tested a surface-to-surface missile, the Abdali Weapon System, with a reported range of 450km (280 miles), according to defense officials. The test comes at a time of heightened tensions between Pakistan and its regional rival, India, following a deadly terrorist attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region.
On Saturday, Pakistan's Armed Forces issued a statement confirming that the missile launch was part of efforts to ensure the operational readiness of troops and to validate key technical features, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability. The exercise was observed by top military officials, with Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressing confidence in the country's Strategic Forces, assuring they could provide "credible minimum deterrence" and protect national security.
Hours before the test, Indian media outlets reported that Indian authorities viewed the missile launch as a “reckless provocation” and a “dangerous escalation” of Pakistan’s actions against New Delhi.
The tensions between the two countries spiked after a terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley, Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. The Resistance Front, allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later distanced itself from it. Indian police identified three suspects, two of whom are reportedly Pakistani nationals. Following the attack, India accused Pakistan of supporting armed militants in cross-border incursions, a claim that Pakistan strongly denied.
