Outward Bound Oman And Bp Oman Launch The“Wa'ed” Programme To Empower Omani Startups

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sunday 4th May 2025: In partnership with bp Oman, Outward Bound Oman in collaboration with the SME Development Authority announced the launch of“Wa'ed” programme, to empower Omani startups in the fields of technology and innovation, aiming to contribute to their growth and sustainability.



The programme targets 100 Omani entrepreneurs from startups and students companies and offers them with a comprehensive training experience in three phases, with each phase focusing on developing skills that support the growth and sustainability of their companies such as leadership, communication, teamwork skills as well as collaboration, innovation, and environmental stewardship, by combining both indoor and outdoor training activities.

Mohamed Al Zadjali, Acting Executive Director at Outward Bound Oman, said:“Our partnership in the 'Wa'ed' programme reflects the importance of collaboration between government sector, private sector, and civil society, unifying efforts to serve the entrepreneurship sector, which is a key component of the Sustainable Development Goals in the Sultanate of Oman.”

Ibrahim Al Hinai, Social investment manager at bp Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, commented:“Empowering local capabilities is a key focus at bp Oman, and supporting Omani start-ups growth plays a crucial role in this. This programme will work with various promising Omani start-ups, allowing them to expand, develop, and grow, which will further enhance Oman's economy and contribute to building a stronger community.”

Qais Al Tobi, Vice-President of Finance and Investment at the SME Development Authority and General Supervisor of the Rising Omani Startups Programme, added:“The 'Wa'ed' programme represents a practical model of integration between government entities, the private sector, and civil society to support the entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem in the Sultanate of Oman. It reflects our commitment, through The Rising Omani Startups Programme, to empowering Omani entrepreneurs and building their leadership and managerial capacities. We firmly believe that enhancing youth skills directly contributes to creating startups capable of competing both locally and globally, in alignment with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.”

