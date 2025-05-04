First Batch Of Pilgrims From J & K Leave For Hajj

As morning rose in Srinagar city, families gathered to bid goodbye to their loved ones, many of whom were undertaking the sacred pilgrimage for the first time.

Dr. Shujhat Quershi, Executive Officer (EO) of J&K Haj Committee, Bemina Srinagar said that among the 178 pilgrims are 96 men and 82 women, all traveling in accordance with religious requirements.

He said the first flight, under number SG-5304, is scheduled to take off from Srinagar International Airport later today.

“Pilgrims were asked to report to Haj House between 5:00 AM and 5:30 AM, where final preparations were made,” Dr. Shujhat said, as per news agency KNO.

At the Bemina Haj House in Srinagar, emotions were running high, and tears were streaming down from every eye as people came to bid farewell to their beloved.

“We have waited our whole life for this moment. I only pray that Allah accepts our Hajj and blesses our families,” said a resident from Srinagar who was about to depart for the blessed journey.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, had earlier visited the Haj House to oversee the arrangements and ensure smooth coordination for the departure.

Certainly, this year, over 3,600 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are expected to perform Hajj under the government quota, and authorities have advised all pilgrims to strictly follow airline guidelines, particularly regarding standard baggage and restricted items.

For many, the departure was not just a journey of miles but a leap of faith.

“My mother has been dreaming of this day for decades,” said another man, who accompanied his family member to the departure point.

“Watching her board the bus was both heart-wrenching and beautiful,” he said.

Notably, as buses started moving towards the airport, the air was filled with chants of“Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik,” a call to the divine, echoing through the chilly Srinagar morning.

