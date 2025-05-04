403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio states Russia, Ukraine ‘closer’ to settlement
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Russia and Ukraine are now closer to reaching a peace agreement than at any point since the war began three years ago. Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Rubio acknowledged recent diplomatic progress but warned that significant disagreements still need to be resolved before a deal can be finalized.
Rubio praised President Donald Trump’s efforts to mediate an end to the conflict, noting that over the past 100 days, tangible signs of potential compromise have emerged. “For the first time, we have a clearer idea of what each side would need to stop the fighting,” he said. However, he emphasized that while progress has been made, the two sides remain “far apart” and that a critical breakthrough is still needed.
“If it doesn’t happen soon, the president will have to decide how much longer we continue dedicating resources to this peace process,” Rubio added.
His remarks followed those of State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, who reiterated that while the U.S. supports a resolution, it will no longer serve as a hands-on mediator. She stressed that it’s now up to Ukraine and Russia to present concrete proposals to end the war.
Reports have indicated that the U.S. has floated a peace plan recognizing Russian control over Crimea and large portions of four former Ukrainian regions, while calling for a freeze in fighting along current front lines. The proposal would also bar Ukraine from joining NATO and include a gradual lifting of sanctions on Moscow.
Russia has said any agreement must reflect the territorial changes it has made, along with demands for Ukraine’s demilitarization and neutrality. Ukraine, however, continues to reject any concessions that would involve recognizing its former territories as part of Russia.
Rubio praised President Donald Trump’s efforts to mediate an end to the conflict, noting that over the past 100 days, tangible signs of potential compromise have emerged. “For the first time, we have a clearer idea of what each side would need to stop the fighting,” he said. However, he emphasized that while progress has been made, the two sides remain “far apart” and that a critical breakthrough is still needed.
“If it doesn’t happen soon, the president will have to decide how much longer we continue dedicating resources to this peace process,” Rubio added.
His remarks followed those of State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, who reiterated that while the U.S. supports a resolution, it will no longer serve as a hands-on mediator. She stressed that it’s now up to Ukraine and Russia to present concrete proposals to end the war.
Reports have indicated that the U.S. has floated a peace plan recognizing Russian control over Crimea and large portions of four former Ukrainian regions, while calling for a freeze in fighting along current front lines. The proposal would also bar Ukraine from joining NATO and include a gradual lifting of sanctions on Moscow.
Russia has said any agreement must reflect the territorial changes it has made, along with demands for Ukraine’s demilitarization and neutrality. Ukraine, however, continues to reject any concessions that would involve recognizing its former territories as part of Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment