403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Plans to Join Gulf Leaders' Summit
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump is set to participate in a summit with Gulf state leaders during his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia in May, according to the media, which cited both American and Arab sources.
This engagement will be a key feature of his broader journey across the Middle East.
Trump’s itinerary includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to 16.
The primary themes of the visit will be security cooperation, economic ventures, and the advancement of cutting-edge sectors, notably "artificial intelligence", the media noted.
According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intends to gather the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh for the summit on May 14.
The GCC is composed of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.
An Arab source mentioned to the media that, at this stage, there are "no plans to invite other Arab leaders", though this could potentially shift as arrangements evolve.
There has been neither an official acknowledgment nor a denial regarding the summit thus far.
Throughout his visit, Trump is anticipated to engage in conversations about weapons contracts and commercial collaborations, among other strategic topics.
In related news, the Pentagon disclosed on Friday that the State Department has given the green light to a possible USD3.5 billion transaction involving the sale of AIM-120C-8 "advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles" to Saudi Arabia.
This engagement will be a key feature of his broader journey across the Middle East.
Trump’s itinerary includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to 16.
The primary themes of the visit will be security cooperation, economic ventures, and the advancement of cutting-edge sectors, notably "artificial intelligence", the media noted.
According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intends to gather the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh for the summit on May 14.
The GCC is composed of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.
An Arab source mentioned to the media that, at this stage, there are "no plans to invite other Arab leaders", though this could potentially shift as arrangements evolve.
There has been neither an official acknowledgment nor a denial regarding the summit thus far.
Throughout his visit, Trump is anticipated to engage in conversations about weapons contracts and commercial collaborations, among other strategic topics.
In related news, the Pentagon disclosed on Friday that the State Department has given the green light to a possible USD3.5 billion transaction involving the sale of AIM-120C-8 "advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles" to Saudi Arabia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment