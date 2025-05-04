403
Fatal Small Plane Crash Claims Pilot’s Life
(MENAFN) Local authorities confirmed that a small plane crashed in a residential area of Simi Valley on Saturday afternoon, killing the pilot.
The accident took place around 1:51 p.m. (2051 GMT) near the 200 block of High Meadow Street in Ventura County, about 64 kilometers northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to media reports.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration stated that the pilot was the only individual on board the single-engine aircraft and died at the scene, as per reports.
"Officers located a single-engine airplane down in the backyard of a residence. There are no reported injuries on the ground," the Simi Valley Police Department noted.
The Ventura County Fire Department reported via X that the fixed-wing plane hit two structures in the neighborhood, causing both to catch fire and suffer damage.
Police have closed the road and are advising the public to avoid the area.
