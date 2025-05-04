403
China, Japan Spar Over Alleged Airspace Violations Near Disputed Islets
(MENAFN) Tensions flared between China and Japan on Saturday as both nations accused the other of violating their territorial airspace above contested islets. Tokyo has formally protested Beijing's actions, summoning the Chinese envoy to demand that such incidents are not repeated.
According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, four Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered the territorial waters surrounding the Senkaku Islands, which China refers to as the Diaoyu, and deployed a helicopter into the airspace above the islets. In response, Japanese Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Masaaki Kanai, summoned the Chinese embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission to lodge a "strong protest" and "strongly urged" the prevention of future occurrences.
However, Beijing offered a contrasting account, asserting through multiple media reports that a Japanese civilian aircraft "illegally entered China's airspace" over the disputed islands. This alleged intrusion, according to China, prompted a coastguard vessel to dispatch a helicopter to expel the aircraft.
China's Coast Guard (CCG) spokesman Liu Dejun stated that the Chinese vessels were conducting a routine patrol "in accordance with the law." He further claimed, as reported by media sources, that the Japanese civilian aircraft "illegally entered China's airspace," necessitating the deployment of the helicopter.
The spokesman for the China Coast Guard was quoted by a media outlet as saying, “The Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islets are China’s inherent territory. We urge the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities,” He also affirmed, “The China Coast Guard will continue to conduct rights protection and law enforcement operations in the waters and airspace of Diaoyu Dao to firmly safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.”
