Zelensky Announces New Sanctions Targeting Those Aiding Russia In Circumventing Restrictions
The Head of State said this in an evening video address
“We are preparing our sanctions packages - in particular, against entities and schemes in third countries that, unfortunately, help Russia to circumvent some of the sanctions,” Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Zelensky discusses US sanctions against Russia with Trump
According to him, Ukraine's defense continues to be strengthened. Significant defense packages for Ukraine and decisions on further cooperation - cooperation during the war with key countries and in the post-war period - are expected soon.
“We are preparing a serious basis for reconstruction,” Zelensky added.
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said that sanctions against individuals and companies included in the three new sanctions lists should be synchronized with international partners.
