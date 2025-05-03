President: Second Russian Plane Downed In 24 Hours As AFU Strikes Targets In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky noted the units that are building up Ukraine's long-range capabilities in the sky and at sea, and also spoke about an accurate operation against military targets in Crimea.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in his evening video address .

“I thank all the soldiers, every unit for their bravery and resilience. I thank our guys who are increasing Ukraine's long-range capabilities in the sky and at sea. It was brilliant to shoot down a Russian military aircraft from our maritime drone - proof of Ukraine's capabilities,” Zelensky said.

Video: OP

The President also emphasized that the Ukrainian army had conducted a very accurate operation against military facilities in Crimea .“Minus one more, the second Russian aircraft in a day. Military depots were also destroyed,” he said.

In addition, the Head of State thanked those who work to ensure that Ukraine can repel Russian invaders, who develop and implement new technological capabilities.“I thank all of you. I also thank those who are at peace with Ukraine,” Zelensky added.

Fire, explosions reported at military airfield in– partisans

“It is very important that all our partners do not remain silent, but continue to call on Russia to cease fire, and that not only public diplomacy, but also work in the silence of offices in key capitals helps to strengthen the idea that pressure on the aggressor and the defense of Ukraine are key prerequisites for peace. We must protect our independence, our state and the future for all Ukrainians,” the President emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 2, soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-30 combat aircraft with a strike from a Magura maritime drone.

Photo: OP