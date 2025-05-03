403
Lucid Motors To Unveil Lucid Air And Lucid Gravity At EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) We are thrilled to announce that Lucid Motors Middle East will make its highly anticipated debut at EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 with the unveiling of two extraordinary electric vehicles - the Lucid Air and the Lucid Gravity SUV - for the very first time in the Kingdom.
Event Date: 4 to 6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre About Lucid Motors Founded in California in 2007, Lucid Motors has quickly become a global leader in luxury electric mobility. With an uncompromising commitment to performance, design, and sustainability, Lucid has redefined expectations with the award-winning Lucid Air sedan and the upcoming Lucid Gravity SUV. These vehicles embody the brand's dedication to innovation and environmental leadership. What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Lucid Air
A sleek, all-electric sedan combining exhilarating performance, refined craftsmanship, and an industry-leading range of up to 516 miles. The Lucid Air sets a new standard for what's possible in electric mobility. Lucid Gravity
A revolutionary next-generation electric SUV making its regional debut in Saudi Arabia. Designed for families and adventurers alike, the Gravity delivers more than 700 km of range, exceptional comfort, and cutting-edge in-car technology. Insights from Experts
Gain direct access to Lucid's top engineers and visionaries. Learn about their mission to drive a clean energy future and discover the platform technologies powering Lucid's EV lineup. Partnership Opportunities
Engage with one of the world's most innovative automakers as Lucid expands into the Middle East. Explore potential collaborations that align with sustainable development and mobility transformation in the region. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Discover the latest in EV and smart mobility technologies
Learn from global sustainability and innovation leaders
Connect with automotive visionaries, investors, and partners Visitor Registration Secure your access to Saudi Arabia's premier electric mobility event
Visitor Registration Book Your Stand Join industry pioneers like Lucid Motors and showcase your mobility solutions
Book Your Stand
