Lucid Motors To Unveil Lucid Air And Lucid Gravity At EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) We are thrilled to announce thatwill make its highly anticipated debut atwith the unveiling of two extraordinary electric vehicles - theand the- for the very first time in the Kingdom.

4 to 6 May 2025Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre

Founded in California in 2007,has quickly become a global leader in luxury electric mobility. With an uncompromising commitment to performance, design, and sustainability, Lucid has redefined expectations with the award-winningsedan and the upcomingSUV. These vehicles embody the brand's dedication to innovation and environmental leadership.

A sleek, all-electric sedan combining exhilarating performance, refined craftsmanship, and an industry-leading range of up to 516 miles. The Lucid Air sets a new standard for what's possible in electric mobility.

A revolutionary next-generation electric SUV making its regional debut in Saudi Arabia. Designed for families and adventurers alike, the Gravity delivers more than 700 km of range, exceptional comfort, and cutting-edge in-car technology.

Gain direct access to Lucid's top engineers and visionaries. Learn about their mission to drive a clean energy future and discover the platform technologies powering Lucid's EV lineup.

Engage with one of the world's most innovative automakers as Lucid expands into the Middle East. Explore potential collaborations that align with sustainable development and mobility transformation in the region.

Discover the latest in EV and smart mobility technologiesLearn from global sustainability and innovation leadersConnect with automotive visionaries, investors, and partners

Secure your access to Saudi Arabia's premier electric mobility eventVisitor Registration

Join industry pioneers like Lucid Motors and showcase your mobility solutionsBook Your Stand