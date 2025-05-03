403
Pakistan Successfully Tests Launch Short-Range Abdali Ballistic Missile
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 3 (KUNA) - Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers, said the military on Saturday.
According to a press release by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), "The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability features."
The launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan's strategic organizations.
The launch comes amid escalating tensions between the neighboring arch rivals India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir region killing at least 26 tourists. India accused Pakistan of its involvement in the attack, an allegation denied categorically by Islamabad. (end)
