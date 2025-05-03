Tariffs Stall Chinese Window-Cleaning Robot Deal, Opening Market For US Rivals Like Skyline Robotics

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Chinese skyscraper-cleaning robot deal suspended amid tariffs, opening door for US rivals

May 3, 2025 by Mark Allinson

A $1.6 million deal between a US client and Chinese robotics company Lingdu Intelligent Technology has been suspended following the Trump administration's announcement of a 145 per cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles and related high-tech imports, according to a repor on the South China Morning Post website .

The tariffs, part of a broader effort to protect domestic industries, have rattled niche sectors like skyscraper-cleaning robots where Chinese firms previously enjoyed a cost advantage.

Lingdu, based in the southern tech hub of Guangzhou, manufactures robotic window-cleaners under the X-Human brand .

Its third-generation Lingkong robot, capable of cleaning up to 2,000 square meters per day – around three times more than a human crew – has been deployed on high-profile buildings such as the 103-story Guangzhou International Finance Centre and the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.

The robot uses suction cups and wheels to cling to the glass surface and can operate for three hours on a single battery charge.

Following the tariff announcement, the unnamed US customer paused the agreement, according to a company executive quoted by the South China Morning Post.

They said they would like to wait and see whether there will be any changes to the tariff policy, said Lingdu's CEO, Chen Zhen.

US firms could gain ground

The suspension may present a commercial opening for US-based competitors such as Skyline Robotics. The New York City-based company has developed a product called Ozmo, an AI-powered robotic system that automates window cleaning tasks.

Ozmo recently began operation on the 45-story office tower at 1133 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan, marking what the company called the“first time a robotic window cleaner has been permanently deployed on a skyscraper”.

Skyline's system integrates artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, and advanced robotics to reduce human risk and increase consistency in building maintenance.

Emerging competitors

Another notable player in this specialized field is Verobotics, an Israeli startup that has developed a robot capable of performing both cleaning and inspection duties on building exteriors.

Their system uses cable-based mobility rather than relying on traditional suspended platforms, allowing it to cover wide surfaces with minimal setup.

Additionally, Europe-based firms like Robsys have introduced building façade cleaning robots such as the SKW system, which are more commonly used in controlled environments or specific building types rather than full urban deployment.

A niche sector at a crossroads

With tariffs increasing the cost of Chinese imports, US and allied robotics companies may find themselves with a rare opportunity to expand in a highly specialized market.

The demand for high-rise maintenance automation is growing globally, driven by labor shortages, safety regulations, and cost-efficiency pressures.

If domestic firms can scale their operations and maintain reliability in diverse building conditions, they could benefit significantly from the shift in trade policy and the increased scrutiny of foreign tech infrastructure.