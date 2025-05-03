Qatar Welcomes Over 1.5M Visitors In Q1 2025, Aligning With Strategic Goals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's tourism sector began 2025 with strong momentum, welcoming over 1.5 million international visitors between January and March. This surge was driven by an integrated tourism strategy that combines high-profile events, strategic partnerships, and diversified destination experiences.

Visitors from GCC countries accounted for (36%), followed by Europe (28%) and Asia and Oceania (20%), reinforcing Qatar's growing appeal across varied markets. Visitor arrivals by air (51%), land (34%) and sea (15%) highlight the effectiveness of Qatar's diversified access strategy.

Notably, Eid Al Fitr 2025 delivered the highest holiday arrival figures in three years, with 214,000 visitors during the 8-day period, a 26% increase over 2024. GCC visitors accounted for 49% of the total, marking an 18% year-on-year increase, and hotel occupancy reached 77%, up 10% from the same period last year.

Strong performance across the hospitality sector accompanied this growth. 71% average hotel occupancy and 2.6 million room nights sold reflected heightened demand fuelled by key events including Web Summit Qatar, the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE), and the Qatar International Food Festival.

HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said:“The achievements of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrate some of the planned outputs of our long-term approach to tourism development.

Part of the development transcends into deepening collaboration across local, regional and international markets and continue to diversify source markets, enhance visitor experiences, and reinforce Qatar's position as a dynamic, year-round destination. We are excited to have welcomed 1.5M in Q1 and look forward to welcoming more guests throughout this year.”

Leading Regional Synergies, Sustainable Tourism, and Visitor Satisfaction

Qatar reaffirmed its leadership in regional tourism by hosting the 51st UN Tourism Regional Committee for the Middle East, where discussions focused on harnessing Qatar's strengths in sports, innovation, and infrastructure to drive sustainable tourism across the region.

As part of its commitment to responsible development, Qatar is also progressing the transformation of Khor Al Udaid into a premier desert tourism destination. Anchored in the Tourism Assets Masterplan, the project blends environmental preservation with upscale, nature-based visitor experiences-positioning it as a model for eco-tourism in the region.

To further elevate the visitor experience, Qatar Tourism has also launched the“Taste of Qatar” initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and Ipsos, aimed at benchmarking and enhancing the country's dining landscape for both residents and tourists.

Major Events Fuel Demand and Elevate Global Profile

The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2025 welcomed nearly 30,000 visitors, featuring over 500 international and local brands, and recorded sales exceeding QAR 246 million, up nearly 10% from last year. Visit Qatar's first-of-its-kind Ras Abrouq desert activation drew 55,000 visitors over 60 days, while Visit Qatar's Sealine Village attracted over 48,000 attendees.

Shop Qatar 2025 generated QAR 120 million in sales, a 50% increase year-on-year, and awarded QAR 2.5 million in prizes. The Qatar International Food Festival brought together 365,000+ visitors and 180 restaurants, including 28 international outlets, while the Throwback Food Festival welcomed over 100,000 to Doha's Old Port.

Cruise Tourism Grows Steadily

The 2024/2025 cruise season recorded 87 ship calls (up 19% from previous season), including five maiden voyages and 13 homeporting calls, bringing in over 360,000 cruise visitors, which is a 4% increase year-on-year. Over 10% were turnaround passengers, supporting Qatar's positioning as a regional cruise hub.

Ongoing Global Campaigns Drive Awareness

Qatar continues to elevate its global tourism profile through a mix of high-impact campaigns and strategic market activations. In Q1, Qatar had a prominent presence at global platforms including FITUR (Spain), ITB Berlin, and the Outbound Travel Fair in India, reinforcing its appeal to high-potential travellers. In addition, Visit Qatar enhanced its international stopover campaigns and broadened visibility through content-driven outreach and targeted media placements across key source markets.

At the regional level, tailored campaigns played a pivotal role in boosting visitation and engagement, particularly from the GCC, which accounted for 36% of all international arrivals in Q1. Three major initiatives made a strong impact including the Ramadan campaign“Welcome Our Dear Neighbours”, the interactive TV programme 'Emrah wa Erbah', and the Eid Al Fitr campaign“Entertainment on Us”. These efforts successfully deepened cultural resonance and encouraged travel during key periods, contributing to record-breaking visitor numbers during Eid Al Fitr 2025.

Looking Ahead: Major Events and Projects in 2025

Momentum is set to continue with a robust calendar of confirmed events. Qatar will host the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final in partnership with the Professional Triathletes Organisation annually until 2030. Upcoming highlights include the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, the return of the Visit Qatar E1 Grand Prix of Electric Boats, as well as a series of major festivals and sporting events, all set to further diversify Qatar's tourism offerings and drive sustained growth.