Japan Criticizes U.S. Auto Part Tariff, Urges Reversal
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba conveyed his profound disappointment Saturday following the implementation of a new 25 percent U.S. tariff on imported auto parts earlier in the day.
Speaking to reporters, Ishiba stated that Japan would persist in urging U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to re-evaluate its tariff policies.
This latest move by the U.S. administration introduces a 25 percent levy on imported auto components, including vital parts like engines and transmissions. This represents a further setback for Japan's crucial automotive sector, which already faced the same tariff rate on completed automobiles that went into effect in early April.
Ishiba also indicated that Japan is currently engaged in negotiations with the United States concerning "all" U.S. tariffs. This follows reports suggesting that the U.S. is hesitant to grant exemptions on duties imposed on products such as automobiles and steel.
According to media reports, citing Japanese government sources, the U.S. administration informed Japan during their second round of negotiations in Washington on Thursday that its primary focus in discussions with Tokyo would be on reciprocal tariffs, while excluding duties on automobiles, steel, and aluminum.
Japan's top negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, asserted upon his return to Japan from the ministerial-level talks in Washington on Saturday that Japan has no intention of reaching a trade agreement with the U.S. administration unless all of its recently imposed tariffs are reconsidered.
"We have pressed the United States to reconsider the series of tariffs and we can not reach an agreement if that is not properly addressed in a package," Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa stated to reporters.
