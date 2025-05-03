403
Houthis Report Civilian Injuries from US Attack
(MENAFN) The Houthi faction reported on Friday that an American air assault during the night injured three non-combatants in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
A declaration from the Health Ministry of the Houthi-administered regime—which lacks global recognition—confirmed that the strike occurred on late Thursday and led to civilian harm.
In its official response, the Houthis denounced the US airstrike as a "flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and conventions."
Two days prior, on Wednesday, the group alleged that the United States had executed 1,300 aerial and naval attacks on Yemen since the middle of March, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous civilians.
Mid-March marked the resumption of US-led air operations targeting Yemen, reportedly initiated under the directive of Leader Donald Trump, who had ordered a "major attack" on Houthi elements.
Nevertheless, the Houthis dismissed Trump’s warnings and retaliated by renewing missile and drone offensives against Israeli assets and ships in the Red Sea, in response to Israel’s continued offensive against Palestinians in Gaza.
Also on Friday, the Houthi group asserted that it had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel’s Ramat David Airbase and claimed the projectile struck its designated target.
