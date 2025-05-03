Omar Abdullah Meets PM Modi In Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, May 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss the security situation in the Union Territory in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

This is Omar Abdullah's first meeting with the Prime Minister after April 22, when terrorists killed innocent civilians after segregating them on the basis of religion in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The meeting, which took place at the Prime Minister's residence, lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Sources said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed security measures to prevent future attacks.

While no official statement was issued, it is believed that both stressed the need for maintaining law and order and ensuring justice for the victims.

The Pahalgam attack, targeting civilians in a tourist hub, has led to heightened security across sensitive regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions have mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

The Prime Minister has given a free hand to the country's armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam killings.

Earlier to the PM's decision to give operational free hand to the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a 40-minute-long meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday.

The defence minister met the PM after he received a detailed briefing by the CDS on the preparedness of the country's armed forces to meet any eventuality.

Continuing diplomatic and other measures against Pakistan, India has now stopped all postal exchanges with Pakistan. This is in addition to the closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing point, putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and deporting all Pakistani nationals from the country.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar a few days ago.

The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, to send a powerful message to terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces continue demolition of the houses of terrorists.

Last Friday, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were demolished in the Tral and Bijbehara areas. Both these terrorists were part of the LeT terrorist group involved in the Pahalgam killings. Security forces have so far demolished the houses of 10 terrorists, who are reportedly still active in the Kashmir Valley.

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously condemned the dastardly terrorist attack and passed a resolution on this.

A massive crackdown with all technical resources is still going on in the south Kashmir mountains to hunt down the Pahalgam terror attack culprits.