RSF Attack on Sudanese City Kills 300 Civilians
(MENAFN) The Sudanese National Commission for Human Rights reported on Saturday that at least 300 civilians, including 21 children and 15 women, were killed in an attack allegedly carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Al-Nahud, located in West Kordofan state.
In a strongly worded official statement, the commission condemned “the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians in Al-Nahud, including direct targeting, execution, and killing.”
The commission cautioned that the reported death toll is preliminary due to the ongoing siege of the city by RSF fighters, which is preventing residents from escaping or accessing essential aid. This figure is significantly higher than the toll reported by the Sudanese Doctors’ Network on Friday, which documented over 100 deaths in the same attack.
According to the human rights commission, the RSF also engaged in widespread looting, targeting medical supplies, local markets, and Al-Nahud Hospital.
The commission urgently appealed to the international community to exert pressure on all involved parties to ensure the safe passage of civilians out of conflict zones.
As of yet, there has been no official response or comment from the RSF regarding these allegations.
On Friday, the RSF had claimed to have gained complete control of Al-Nahud, asserting the seizure of the Sudanese army’s 18th Infantry Division headquarters following clashes with government forces.
Al-Nahud, previously under the control of the Sudanese army, had served as the temporary capital of West Kordofan since July 2024, after the RSF captured the state's original capital, Al-Fula.
The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese army, which erupted on April 15, 2023, has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, claiming the lives of thousands and displacing millions. While the UN and local authorities report over 20,000 deaths and 15 million displaced individuals, research from US scholars suggests the actual death toll may be as high as 130,000.
