Border Guards Employ Monster Drones Against Russian Forces In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance operators with the 4th Border Guard Detachment used Baba Yaga heavy multirotor bomber drones to destroy three Russian vehicles and three positions set up by the invaders in Kharkiv region.

That's according to the Kharkiv tactical grouping, Ukrinform reported, referring to their Telegram channel.

"In Kharkiv region, aerial reconnaissance operatives with the 4th border guard detachment as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to perform combat missions, fighting off Russian invasion forces. During an overnight raid, border guards located and destroyed three enemy vehicles and three positions in Kharkiv region," reads the caption to the relevant video.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system in the Pokrovsk direction.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defense intelligence said their Magura naval drone for the first time in history of anti-aircraft warfare shot down a Russian Su-30 fighter plane over the Black Sea during the latest mission presumable targeting a Russian fleet base in Novorossiysk. The enemy plane was downed using a surface-to-air missile.

on December 31, 2024, a Ukrainian Magura V5 drone had already made history as it hit two Russian Russian Mi-8 helicopters.